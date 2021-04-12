LG Wing That Launched At Rs. 69,990 Now Selling For Only Rs. 29,999 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

LG Wing with the swivel mechanism was launched back in October 2020 for Rs. 69,990. Now, the handset has received a huge price cut in the country, and now selling at Rs. 29,999. The smartphone comes in the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant and Aurora Gray, Illusion Sky color options.

The phone can be purchased with the price cut starting April 13 during the Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. Currently, the phone is listed with the 'Notify Me' option on Flipkart. Interestingly, the Illusion Sky variant of the handset is reflecting on the e-commerce site with a price tag of Rs. 59,990. It could be that only the Aurora Gray model got a price cut.

Besides, the e-commerce site has included multiple bank offers such as 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis back credit card, no-cost EMI options on Bajaj Finserv, and Flipkart Axis bank credit card.

LG Wing Features

The dual-screen smartphone comes with a 6.8-inch pOLED main display with FHD+ resolution and the secondary screen measures 3.9-inch. The LG Wing has two modes - a Basic Mode and a Swivel Mode. With the Basic Mode, it can be used as a regular smartphone, while you can use the secondary display with Swivel Mode. Under the hood, the smartphone has the Snapdragon 765G processor which is paired with Adreno 620 GPU. The onboard storage of the device also supports a microSD card slot for an additional storage expansion of up to 2TB.

Moreover, a 4,000 mAh battery fuels the device with QuickCharge 4.0 technology and 10W wireless charging support. In terms of optics, the smartphone has a triple-camera setup at the rear panel with a combination of a 64MP primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and another 12MP Gimbal camera. Upfront, you get a 32MP pop-up camera for selfies and videos. Besides, the phone also includes IP54 certification for water and dust resistance, 5G connectivity, Android 10 OS with LG custom skin on top.

LG Wing: Should You Buy?

Usually, the dual-screen smartphones are a bit expensive. The LG Wing is quite affordable compared to the other brand's dual-screen smartphone. Even, under Rs. 30,000, the handset would be a good deal with its unique swivel design, capable processor, 5G connectivity, and so on.

