List of 2018 smartphones that'll come with Snapdragon 845 leaked online

Qualcomm has already announced its new and latest chipset the Snapdragon 845 and this new processor is said to come with better performance and security features. This new chipset is also said to be featured with the next generation of flagships in 2018.

Having said that, a new leak on Weibo shows the list of upcoming smartphones that will sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845. The image was posted via Kumamoto Technology's account on Weibo. But again over the past week, we have heard or are hearing rumors about smartphones that will likely be equipped with the new chipset.

This may not be a surprise but it is always exciting to know something new. Thus, it is quite interesting as the leaked image shows the list of smartphones that will be launched in 2018 with the Snapdragon 845. Most of the phones listed are successors to the existing flagships, which is something that is not very difficult to predict. However, the list also contains new smartphones that are yet to be launched.

In any case, let's have a look at which smartphones will feature the new chipset in 2018. The list includes, Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL, OnePlus 6 and 6T, LG G7 and G7+, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 and Mi 7, Sony Xperia XZ Pro, LG V40, HTC U12, ZTE Nubia Z18, Moto Z 2019 and Samsung W2019 flip-phone.

While this is just a leak and that it does not have any official ties we suggest you take this news with a pinch of salt. But we should be hearing about the devices more in the days to come.

Notably, every year the top Android phones are powered by Qualcomm's top processor. In 2018, it will most probably be the same case. The top smartphones from brands like Samsung, OnePlus and Google will most surely be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 in 2018.

Just to recall, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 is an 8-core processor, with 4 of its high-performance cores running at 2.8GHz. During the official announcement, Qualcomm had said that the new processor will deliver 25 to 30 percent more theoretical performance compared to Snapdragon 835. The company has also claimed that the SoC will offer around 30 percent better performance in gaming with an inbuilt new Adreno 630 GPU. The chipset comes with more improvements and abilities in AI, battery and camera performances.