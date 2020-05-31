List Of All Airtel Prepaid Packs That Comes With 84 Days Validity News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel has a long list of prepaid plans on its platform. In fact, the company is revising plans every day. These plans are valid for 28 to 84 days, and if we talk about long-term packs, then there are three plans that are priced at Rs. 379, Rs. 598, and Rs. 698.

All these plans come under 'Truly Unlimited Category', which means these plans are unlimited data and calling facility. In that case, we will give you a complete list of plans that comes under the same category.

Airtel Rs. 379 Prepaid Plans: Details

This is the first plan in this list, and it only offers 6GB data for 84 days. In addition, you'll get 900 messages along with unlimited calling for the entire duration. Besides, this plan ships Airtel Xstream Premium, Zee5 subscription, and Wynk Music. Airtel is also offering free anti-virus for four smartphones. Furthermore, you'll get free hello tunes, free online courses of Shaw academy, and cashback on FASTag.

Airtel Rs. 598 Prepaid Plans: Details

This is the second plan in the category. It ships 1.5GB data per day for 84 days. This plan also allows you to use 100 messages per day. Coming to the benefits, the Rs. 598 is offering EE5 Premium, Airtel Xstream Premium, and Wynk Music. Besides, this plan is offering free hello tunes for only 28 days. Also, Airtel is providing anti-virus and cashback on FASTag.

Airtel Rs. 698 Prepaid Plans: Details

The Rs. 698 plan is offering 2GB data, unlimited calling, and 100 messages per day. Let's talk about the benefits of this plan, the Rs. 698 ships ZEE5 Premium, Airtel Xstream, Wynk Music, free anti-virus, and free hello tunes. But, there is a catch. The free hello tunes facility is only available for 28 days. It includes free online classes and Rs. 150 cashback on FASTag. These plans are designed for everybody, and it offers all benefits, such as calling, data, and content needs.

