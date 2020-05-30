Mubadala, Microsoft, Twitter Might Invest In Reliance Jio Platforms: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio is likely to get more investors in the coming days as Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala is reportedly planning to invest $ 1 billion in India's leading telecom operator platform. Besides, Twitter is expected to invest the same amount of money on the Jio platforms.

"Clearly Jio's platform is attracting a wide range of world-class investors, given its enormous potential to serve one of the world's largest marketplaces," Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala was quoted by Reuters. However, there is no announcement by any of the companies about the deal or the talks going on.

Meanwhile, many reports suggested that Microsoft is also planning to buy a 2.5 percent stake for $ 2billion. "Microsoft has been in discussions with several players in the digital payments services space. With Reliance, Microsoft is interested in buying a more than a 2.5 percent stake in Jio Platforms," sources close to the development were quoted by Live Mint.

The report said that Microsoft seems really interested in buying a stake in Jio platforms. However, there are very less chances or guarantee that the deal will be approved by both parties. Still, there is no confirmation from the Microsoft side.

So far, Reliance Jio sold its 17 percent to four firms, such as Facebook, General Atlantic, Silver Lake, and KKR. The telecom operator has raised $10 billion via these stake selling deals. These deals have increased the value of Jio to 5.16 lakh crore. Apart from that, the Saudi sovereign wealth fund might buy $850 million to $950 million in Jio platforms.

Vodafone-Idea Denies That Google Is Investing In The Platform

Apart from that, Vodafone -Idea has issued a statement on BSE and said that there is no proposal for selling a stake to other companies. "As part of the corporate strategy, the company constantly evaluates various opportunities for enhancing the stakeholders' value. As and when such proposals are considered by the Board of Directors of the Company warranting disclosures, the company shall comply with the disclosure obligations under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015."

