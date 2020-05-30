ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mubadala, Microsoft, Twitter Might Invest In Reliance Jio Platforms: Report

    By
    |

    Reliance Jio is likely to get more investors in the coming days as Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala is reportedly planning to invest $ 1 billion in India's leading telecom operator platform. Besides, Twitter is expected to invest the same amount of money on the Jio platforms.

    Mubadala, Microsoft, Twitter Might Invest In Reliance Jio Platforms

     

    "Clearly Jio's platform is attracting a wide range of world-class investors, given its enormous potential to serve one of the world's largest marketplaces," Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala was quoted by Reuters. However, there is no announcement by any of the companies about the deal or the talks going on.

    Meanwhile, many reports suggested that Microsoft is also planning to buy a 2.5 percent stake for $ 2billion. "Microsoft has been in discussions with several players in the digital payments services space. With Reliance, Microsoft is interested in buying a more than a 2.5 percent stake in Jio Platforms," sources close to the development were quoted by Live Mint.

    The report said that Microsoft seems really interested in buying a stake in Jio platforms. However, there are very less chances or guarantee that the deal will be approved by both parties. Still, there is no confirmation from the Microsoft side.

    So far, Reliance Jio sold its 17 percent to four firms, such as Facebook, General Atlantic, Silver Lake, and KKR. The telecom operator has raised $10 billion via these stake selling deals. These deals have increased the value of Jio to 5.16 lakh crore. Apart from that, the Saudi sovereign wealth fund might buy $850 million to $950 million in Jio platforms.

    Vodafone-Idea Denies That Google Is Investing In The Platform

    Apart from that, Vodafone -Idea has issued a statement on BSE and said that there is no proposal for selling a stake to other companies. "As part of the corporate strategy, the company constantly evaluates various opportunities for enhancing the stakeholders' value. As and when such proposals are considered by the Board of Directors of the Company warranting disclosures, the company shall comply with the disclosure obligations under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015."

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: reliance jio
    Story first published: Saturday, May 30, 2020, 17:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 30, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X