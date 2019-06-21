Huawei Finally Spoke About Android Q Update And Devices That Will Receive Android Q News oi-Vivek

Finally a piece of good news for those who own a Huawei or HONOR smartphones, or for those who are planning to buy one. Amidst the trade war between China and America, Huawei, the Chinese smartphone maker has announced that at least 30 existing Huawei or HONOR smartphones will receive Android Q update via EMUI 10 update.

The Huawei UK has officially tweeted that all Huawei or HONOR devices will get timely security updates and the underline software update as well. The company has promised that the most popular current devices (smartphones and tablets) will receive Android Q update, which includes the Huawei P30 and the Huawei Mate 20 series of smartphones.

Our commitment to you, our UK fans. Further information can be found here: https://t.co/6qKGIL2OB4 pic.twitter.com/V5Af6EraaY — Huawei Mobile UK (@HuaweiMobileUK) June 20, 2019

Here is the list of smartphones from Huawei and HONOR branding, that will receive Android Q Update

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei P30

Huawei Mate 20

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei PORSCHE DESIGN Mate 20 RS

Huawei P30 lite

Huawei P smart 2019

Huawei P smart+ 2019

Huawei P smart Z

Huawei Mate 20 X

Huawei Mate 20 X (5G)

Huawei P20 Pro

Huawei P20

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

Huawei PORSCHE DESIGN Mate 10

Huawei Mate 10

In addition to the aforementioned Huawei smartphones, HONOR branded smartphones like HONOR 10, HONOR 20, HONOR View20, HONOR 20i, and the HONOR 20 Pro will also receive Android Q update with EMUI 10 skin on top. Similarly, smartphones like HONOR 8x is also expected to receive Android Q update with EMUI 10 skin on top.

What do we think about the latest update on Huawei and HONOR devices?

HONOR has permission to work with Google until August 2019, and the company can finalize the list of Huawei and HONOR devices that will receive Android Q update and work closely with Google to fix all the issues. Similarly, the company is also working on an alternative OS, which is most likely to replace Android OS in the future (probably in 2020). This update makes sure that there is nothing that Huawei and HONOR smartphone users should worry about, at least for another year, and users who are interested in buying a new Huawei or HONOR smartphone can do the same without worrying about any software related issues what so ever.

