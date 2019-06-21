ENGLISH

    Huawei Finally Spoke About Android Q Update And Devices That Will Receive Android Q

    By
    |

    Finally a piece of good news for those who own a Huawei or HONOR smartphones, or for those who are planning to buy one. Amidst the trade war between China and America, Huawei, the Chinese smartphone maker has announced that at least 30 existing Huawei or HONOR smartphones will receive Android Q update via EMUI 10 update.

    Huawei Finally Spoke About Android Q Update

     

    The Huawei UK has officially tweeted that all Huawei or HONOR devices will get timely security updates and the underline software update as well. The company has promised that the most popular current devices (smartphones and tablets) will receive Android Q update, which includes the Huawei P30 and the Huawei Mate 20 series of smartphones.

    Here is the list of smartphones from Huawei and HONOR branding, that will receive Android Q Update

    • Huawei P30 Pro
    • Huawei P30
    • Huawei Mate 20
    • Huawei Mate 20 Pro
    • Huawei PORSCHE DESIGN Mate 20 RS
    • Huawei P30 lite
    • Huawei P smart 2019
    • Huawei P smart+ 2019
    • Huawei P smart Z
    • Huawei Mate 20 X
    • Huawei Mate 20 X (5G)
    • Huawei P20 Pro
    • Huawei P20
    • Huawei Mate 10 Pro
    • Huawei PORSCHE DESIGN Mate 10
    • Huawei Mate 10

    In addition to the aforementioned Huawei smartphones, HONOR branded smartphones like HONOR 10, HONOR 20, HONOR View20, HONOR 20i, and the HONOR 20 Pro will also receive Android Q update with EMUI 10 skin on top. Similarly, smartphones like HONOR 8x is also expected to receive Android Q update with EMUI 10 skin on top.

     

    What do we think about the latest update on Huawei and HONOR devices?

    HONOR has permission to work with Google until August 2019, and the company can finalize the list of Huawei and HONOR devices that will receive Android Q update and work closely with Google to fix all the issues. Similarly, the company is also working on an alternative OS, which is most likely to replace Android OS in the future (probably in 2020). This update makes sure that there is nothing that Huawei and HONOR smartphone users should worry about, at least for another year, and users who are interested in buying a new Huawei or HONOR smartphone can do the same without worrying about any software related issues what so ever.

    Friday, June 21, 2019, 7:49 [IST]
    Gizbot

