Huawei Mate 20 Pro Gets Listed On Android Q Beta Site: How To Download And Install

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is the only Huawei smartphone listed in Android Q Beta program. Yes, you heard us right, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro is back in the official list of devices that support Android Q Beta update. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro users can now install and test the new features offered by the upcoming Android OS.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro was listed in the list of non-pixel devices, which support Android Q Beta OS, and the device was removed from the list after the trade ban initiated by Trump's Govt on Huawei, where, the brand Huawei has been put into the blacklists, which means, the US-based companies should cut all the ties with Huawei.

Companies like Android, Microsoft, ARM, Qualcomm, and Intel made sent a company-wide notice to stop all the transactions between Huawei. However, to support already existing Android smartphones US Govt made an excuse, where Google still work with Huawei for the next 90 days. Thanks to the later deal, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro is back in the Android Q Beta list, and the device is most likely to receive Android Q stable update in the first few days after the official rollout.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro specifications

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro was launched in late 2018, which was the first Huawei smartphone based on the Kirin 980 SoC, the first chipset from Kirin based on 7nm manufacturing architecture.

The smartphone comes with a 6.39-inch display with QHD+ resolution screen, again, one of the first Huawei smartphone to offer a 2K display with an iPhone XS like notch on top. The smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro offers a triple rear-camera setup with a 40 MP primary camera, 20 MP super wide-angle lens, and an 8 MP telephoto lens. On the front, the device has a 24 MP selfie camera with support for Face Unlock.

A 4200 mAh Li-ion battery powers the smartphone with support for fast wired charging via USB type C port, and fast wireless charging as well. As of now, the device runs on Android 9 Pie OS with custom EMUI skin on top.

What do we think about Huawei Mate 20 Pro's return?

It looks like the Huawei Mate 20 Pro will get stable Android Q update in the next few weeks, and it will be, for sure, one of the first Huawei smartphones to do so. This news ensures that the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and most of the already available Huawei smartphones will get all the software support that the company has promised at the time of launch.