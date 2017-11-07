M-tech G24 feature phone with selfie camera launched in India for Rs. 899

Just when we thought feature phones were becoming obsolete, Reliance introduced its revolutionary Jio Phone. Soon after Micromax in partnership with BSNL launched the Bharat 1.

So one thing for sure, feature phones are making a comeback in India. However, unlike yesteryear's feature phones these days offer a lot. For example, Reliance Jio phone allows you to use WhatsApp, surf internet and more. Now, M-tech, a manufacturer of affordable mobile phones, has just launched its new selfie feature phone in India. Dubbed as G24, the device looks pretty cute with its compact design.

The G24 is equipped with a 1,000mAh battery that is claimed to deliver 7 hours of talk time and 300 hours of standby time. It carries dual-SIM support and supports five languages; English, Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, and Bengali. The M-tech G24 is fitted with a 1.8-inch QQVGA display.

The key highlight of the device is the dual digital camera for taking pictures. As for memory, it comes with 16GB of expandable internal storage space. In addition, the G24 packs a host of useful features like MP3/MP4/WAV player, wireless FM radio, Bluetooth, audio/video recording, auto call record and torch light among others.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Goutam Kumar Jain, Director, M-tech Informatics Ltd, said; "We are a leading brand in the feature phone segment. Our latest offering, the G24 selfie phone packs a stunning design, powerful battery back-up, functionality and affordability, all in one product. Further bridging the gap between technology adoption and language, the G24 offers support in 5 languages. We are optimistic that our customers and channel partners will certainly love our new offering".

As for the pricing, you can buy the M-tech G24 at just Rs. 899. Offered in 5 colors Black, Red, Blue, Grey and Brown, the handset is available across the country at 20,000 retail points of all formats and leading e-commerce sites like Amazon and Flipkart.