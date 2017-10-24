Micromax Bharat 1 vs Other cheapest 4G smartphones

Micromax Bharat 1 is the latest 4G device in India that tries to match up to the features of Reliance's Jio Phone and succeeds fairly. The 4G device has a minimalistic price and costs only Rs. 2,200 in the country.
The phone has been bundled with cheap data plans from BSNL and Bharat 1 offers unlimited 4G internet and calling service for just Rs. 98. This is a severe jerk to Reliance since the Jio Phone has bundled much more expensive plans.
Micromax Bharat 1 has a very simple design and is very similar in form factor to the Jio Phone. It houses 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage. It also offers live content streaming options such as videos and music.
We also have an equally pocket friendly device from Airtel which Micromax Bharat 1 will have to face a tough challenge from along with the competition from Jio Phone. We have compiled a list of 4G competitors for Micromax Bharat 1 in India. Have a look for yourself and do let us know which of these devices do you think is the most value for money.
Karbonn A40 Indian
Buy At Price of Rs 3,149
Key Features
- a 4.0 inches TFT 480 x 800 pixels display
- runs Android,7.0 Nougat
- Quad Core, 1.3 GHz 1GB RAM processor paired with and 8GB native storage capacity
- 2MP main snapper at its rear
- 0.3MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Li-ion 1400 mAh Battery powering
Celkon Star 4G
Buy At Price of Rs 3,494
Key Features
- 4.0 inch HIGH DEFINITION DISPLAY RESOLUTION
- 3.2 MP REAR CAMERA WITH FLASH LIGHT , FRONT CAMERA WITH FLASH
- 512 MB RAM & 4GB INTERNAL STORAGE(ROM) AND EXPANDABLE UPTO 32GB
- 1.3 GHz QUAD CORE PROCESSOR
- ANDROID 6.0 MARSHMALLOW, GPS , WIFI 802.11 b/g/n
- GRAVITY SENSOR, 1800 mAh BATTERY, 21 Hrs TT, 235 Hrs STANDBY TIME
Intex Cloud C1
Buy At Price of Rs 3,499
Key Features
- 4 Inch WVGA Touchscreen Display
- 1.3GHz Quad-Core SC9832 Processor
- 1GB RAM With 8GB ROM
- 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 2MP Front Camera
- Dual SIM
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Expandable Upto 64GB
- FM Radio
- 1750 MAh Battery
Intex Aqua S1
Buy At Price of Rs 3,950
Key Features
- 5-inch TN capacitive touchscreen with 854 x 480 pixels resolution
- 5MP primary camera with LED flash and 5MP front facing camera
- Android v7.0 Nougat operating system
- 1.25GHz Mediatek Cortex-A53 quad core processor, Mali-T720 GPU,
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB and dual SIM (micro+micro) dual-standby (4G+4G)
- 2300mAH lithium-ion battery
Karbonn A1 Indian
Buy At Price of Rs 3,331
Key Features
- a 4.0 inches TFT 480 x 800 pixels display
- Android,7.0 Nougat
- and a Quad Core, 1.1 GHz
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB native storage capacity
- a 3.2MP main snapper at its rear
- 2MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Li-ion 1500 mAh Battery powering
Mafe Air
Buy At Price of Rs 3,999
Key Features
- 4.0 inches 480x800 px, 233 PPI TFT screen
- Quad Core
- 1.3 GHz CPU
- 1 GB RAM
- 5 MP Primary Camera
- 2 MP Front Camera
- 2000 mAh Battery
Karbonn A41 Power
Buy At Price of Rs 3,333
Key Features
- 4 inch WVGA Display
- 1 GB RAM
- 8 GB ROM
- 2MP Rear Camera
- 0.3MP Front Camera
- 2300 mAh Battery
iVooMi Me4
Buy At Price of Rs 3,499
Key Features
- 4.55-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWGA display
- 1.1 GHz Quad-core MediaTek processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2000mAh battery
Lava A44
Buy At Price of Rs 4,199
Key Features
- 4-inch TN capacitive touchscreen with 480 x 854 pixels resolution
- 5MP primary camera with flash
- 2MP front facing camera
- Android v7.0 Nougat operating system
- 1.1GHz MTK 6737m quad core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory expandable
- up to 32GB and dual SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)
- 1500mAH lithium-ion battery
Intex Aqua A4
Buy At Price of Rs 3,370
Key Features
- 4-inch WVGA (480 x 800 pixels) display
- 1.3GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 64GB via microSD card
- Android Nougat 7.0 OS
- 5MP rear camera
- 2MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 1750mAh battery
Reliance Jio Feature
Buy At Price of Rs 1,500
Key Features
- a 2.4 inches QVGA 240 x 320 pixels display
- a Dual Core, 1.2 GHz
- 512MB RAM SPRD 9820A/QC8905 processor
- 4GB native storage capacity
- a 2MP main snapper at its rear
- 0.3MP front-facing selfie shooter
- There is a Li-Po 2000 mAh battery