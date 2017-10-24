Micromax Bharat 1 vs Other cheapest 4G smartphones

Micromax Bharat 1 is the latest 4G device in India that tries to match up to the features of Reliance's Jio Phone and succeeds fairly. The 4G device has a minimalistic price and costs only Rs. 2,200 in the country.

The phone has been bundled with cheap data plans from BSNL and Bharat 1 offers unlimited 4G internet and calling service for just Rs. 98. This is a severe jerk to Reliance since the Jio Phone has bundled much more expensive plans.

Micromax Bharat 1 has a very simple design and is very similar in form factor to the Jio Phone. It houses 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage. It also offers live content streaming options such as videos and music.

We also have an equally pocket friendly device from Airtel which Micromax Bharat 1 will have to face a tough challenge from along with the competition from Jio Phone. We have compiled a list of 4G competitors for Micromax Bharat 1 in India. Have a look for yourself and do let us know which of these devices do you think is the most value for money.

