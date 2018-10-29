M-tech launches the Disco feature phone for Rs 1,199

M-tech Mobile, a manufacturer of affordable mobile phones, has launched its new feature phone - Disco. The dual SIM Disco comes sports a 2.4-inch QQVGA display and comes equipped with a digital camera.

It is fuelled by a 2800 mAh battery claiming to offer 10 hours of talk time and 900 hours of standby time. The M-tech Disco has up to 32GB of expandable memory and comes offers features like 3GP/MP4 video player, wireless FM radio, Bluetooth, GPRS, mobile tracker, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Priced at Rs 1,199, the Disco comes in four colors - Black, Blue, and Red, and Coffee. The product is available across the country at 20,000 retail points of all formats and leading e-commerce sites like www.amazon.com, www.snapdeal.com, www.flipkart.com, www.shopclues.com, www.paytm.com among others.

Previously, the company introduced its first flip phone - G Flip. The phone comes with a mirror glass and is equipped with a 1000mAh battery that claims to offer 7 hrs talk time and 300 hrs standby time.

The dual SIM M-tech G Flip comes with a 1.8-inch QQVGA display and features a rear digital camera. The phone offers multimedia experience with its FM radio, audio and video player with MP3/MP4/WAV support. It comes with an expandable memory of up to 16GB and offers features like Bluetooth, audio/video recording, auto call record and torch among others.

Priced at Rs 1,049, the G Flip comes in 3 colors - Gold, Rosegold, and Black. The product is available across the country at 20,000 retail points of all formats and major e-commerce websites.

M-tech also launched its first senior-friendly phone - Sathi. The phone claims to make their lives easier and be useful at all times. M-tech Sathi comes with a 2-inch horizontal widescreen, extra-large keypads and on-screen fonts, bold keypad, and icons for better visibility.