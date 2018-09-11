M-Tech Mobiles launches the Sathi phone for the elderly and visually impaired

M-tech, a manufacturer of affordable mobile phones, has launched its first senior friendly phone - Sathi. The phone claims to make their lives easier and be useful at all times. M-tech Sathi comes with a 2-inch horizontal wide screen, extra-large keypads and on -screen fonts, bold keypad and icons for better visibility.

Hearing being an issue with aging, for which the company has added key pad sound on the phone. Security and medical emergency is crucial and the phone features an SOS button for emergency. Extending its usability beyond the elderly, Sathi offers Braille support for the visually impaired.

The phone is equipped with a 1800mAh battery and is the only brand that offers one page menu localization. The device comes with a rear digital camera and FM radio. Sathi also offers 2 bonus features. First, it is the only phone in its segment to offer a Bluetooth dialer that allows users to connect this phone with their smart phone, and make/receive a call without touching their smart phone. Second, is the Alerts feature that allows users to set alerts according to their preference. For instance, water alert or medicine alert.

Priced at Rs 1,299, the Sathi is an affordable phone in the senior friendly phone segment and offers multiple color options - Black, Silver and Gold. The product is available across the country at 20,000 retail points of all formats and major e-commerce sites.

In August, the company also introduced its first flip phone - G Flip. The phone comes with a mirror glass and is equipped with a 1000mAh battery that claims to offer 7 hrs talk time and 300 hrs standby time.

The dual SIM M-tech G Flip comes with a 1.8-inch QQVGA display and features a rear digital camera. The phone offers multimedia experience with its FM radio, audio and video player with MP3/MP4/WAV support. It comes with an expandable memory of up to 16GB and offers features like Bluetooth, audio/video recording, auto call record and torch among others.

Priced at Rs 1,049, the G Flip comes in 3 colors - Gold, Rosegold, and Black. The product is available across the country at 20,000 retail points of all formats and major e-commerce websites.