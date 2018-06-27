macOS mojave public beta now available for free. Should you install?

macOS Mojave 10.14 is the latest computer operating system from Apple, which was announced at the WWDC 2018. The final update (stable version) will be available for all supported Macs for free of cost in fall 2018. However, if you are interested in getting an earlier hands on the latest operating system from Apple, you can install the public beta version of the same by following the simple procedure.

Does your Mac support macOS Mojave?

If you are running on either macOS Sierra 10.12 or the macOS High Sierra 10.13, then your Mac will also support the macOS Mojave 10.14

List of devices that support macOS Mojave public beta

MacBook (Early 2015 or newer)

MacBook Air (Mid 2012 or newer)

MacBook Pro (Mid 2012 or newer)

Mac mini (Late 2012 or newer)

iMac (Late 2012 or newer)

iMac Pro (2017)

Mac Pro (Late 2013, plus mid-2010 and mid-2012 models with recommend Metal-capable GPU)

How to install the macOS Mojave public beta?

Go to Apple beta software program website and sign-up using your Apple ID to participate in the beta software testing programme. As soon as you sign up for the program, you will receive an update on the App Store.

Install the update to test the latest operating system from Apple. Before installing the update, make sure to backup the entire OS on a time machine, which will come in handy, if you want to downgrade the operating system in the future.

Should you install it?

We do not recommend installing a beta version of a software. If you have a single Mac, which is a daily driver, then do not install the update. However, if you have a backup computer, then you can install, given, you need to experience the latest features of the Mojave.

Salient features of the macOS Mojave 10.14

Dark Mode macOS Mojave users can switch to Dark Mode to transform their desktop to a darkened color scheme, putting the focus on user content while controls recede into the background.

Users can toggle between a light and dark desktop, and built-in Mac apps like Mail, Messages, Maps, Calendar, and Photos all include Dark Mode designs. macOS Mojave also features a new Dynamic Desktop that automatically changes the desktop picture to match the time of day. An API is available so developers can implement Dark Mode in their apps.

Desktop and Finder

Stacks for the desktop can organize cluttered desktops by automatically stacking files into neat groups based on file type. Users can customize their Stacks to sort based on other file attributes like date and tags.

Finder also gets an update in macOS Mojave with a new Gallery View that lets users skim through files visually. The Preview Pane now shows all of a file's metadata, making it easier to manage media assets. Quick Actions allow users to do things like creating and password-protect PDFs and run custom Automator Actions on files right from Finder. Quick Look provides a fast, full-size preview of a file, allowing users to rotate and crop images, mark up PDFs and trim video and audio clips without ever opening an app.

News, Stocks, Voice Memos and Home

In macOS Mojave, apps including News, Stocks, Voice Memos and Home are now available on Mac for the first time. In the News app, users can follow their favorite publications from one app. With Home, Mac users can control their HomeKit-enabled accessories to do things like turn lights off and on or adjust thermostat settings without having to step away from their computer.

Voice Memos makes it easy to record personal notes, lectures, meetings, interviews and song ideas, and access them from iPhone, iPad or Mac. Stocks delivers curated market news alongside a personalized watchlist, complete with quotes and interactive charts.

New Mac App Store

In macOS Mojave, the Mac App Store gets a complete redesign with a new look and rich editorial content. The new design highlights new and updated apps in the Discover tab, while tabs for Create, Work, Play and Develop help users find apps for a specific project or purpose. A number of apps from top developers are also coming soon to the Mac App Store, including Office from Microsoft, Lightroom CC from Adobe and more. As always, users can download apps from the Mac App Store with confidence that Apple has approved them for safety and security.