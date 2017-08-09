Mafe Mobile launches a Shine M810 budget smartphone in India

India based smartphone manufacturer Mafe Mobile has announced the launch of its 4G-VoLTE handset Shine M810 in India. The company dedicated the smartphone to India's 71st Independence Day.

The device boasts a 5-inch FWVGA display. It is powered by 1.3 GHz QuadCore SPREADTRUM Soc and runs on 1GB of RAM. The device runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It has an internal storage of 16GB that is expandable to 64GB via microSD card.

The device houses a 5MP primary camera along with 2MP front camera. It also has a flash for the front camera. The smartphone is powered by 2800mAh battery.

Mafe Mobile is promoted by Saawariya Impex Pvt. Ltd.

Jaikishan Agarwala, Director of Marketing, at Saawariya Impex Pvt. Ltd. stated during the launch, "Mobile phone usage in India has witnessed a paradigm shift with data consumption on the rise and millions of apps available to satiate this demand. However, internet connectivity and voice call quality is still poor owing to outdated networks and handsets. This Independence Day, we offer our customers freedom from such issues with our new 4G-VoLTE enabled Shine M810 smartphone. Designed for internet savvy users, our new offering promises super fast data connectivity and superior voice call quality at a very affordable price. It comes with a host of useful features making it a truly value for money product. Additionally, our 650 service centers across the country deliver all necessary support and peace of mind. We are positive that the Shine M810 will certainly appeal to our customers."

Shine M810 has been priced at Rs 4599, and comes in colors viz. Golden and Black. The device will be sold through both online and offline retailing.