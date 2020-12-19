Man Drops iPhone 6s From Plane; Device Records Fall And Stays Intact After Crash News oi-Sharmishte Datti

We all feel our hearts skipping a beat when we drop something, especially our smartphones. And if you have a flagship device like an iPhone, dropping it could be your worst nightmare. Brazilian documentary filmmaker Ernesto Galiotto had one such shocking experience, where his iPhone 6s dropped from an airplane. Surprisingly, the phone survived the fall!

iPhone Survives Airplane Crash

Filmmaker Galiotto was flying over a beach in Cabo Frio, Rio de Janeiro when he put his iPhone 6s out of the small single-engine aircraft's window. He was aiming to capture a few pictures on his iPhone when the heavy winds gushed in and he dropped the phone. Initially, Galiotto believed he lost his phone forever.

As an interesting turn of events, Galiotto's iPhone not only survived the fall but even recorded a video of going down! Galiotto shared a YouTube video of the entire event, captured from the camera placed in the airplane. The video clearly shows how he dropped the phone, believing it to be lost for good.

However, he next used GPS tracking to check the phone's location. Luckily, the phone had crashed on the beach sand and had survived a 300m airplane drop. Galiotto noted that his iPhone 6s was pretty intact only with a couple of minor damages to the screen protector and cover.

iPhone Records Fall From Airplane

When they found the iPhone on the beach, they were taken in for a surprise. Not only was it intact, but it had recorded the entire event. Galiotto had turned on the camera to take a couple of pictures from the aerial view. So when the iPhone fell out of the airplane, the camera was still on, in a video mode.

The iPhone camera recorded the fall, which lasted about 15 seconds. "In 15 seconds, it [the device] hit the ground. It was about 200 meters from the water," he said to G1. The camera kept recording for another hour-and-half until Galiotto found his phone. "I think the sun recharged it because when we arrived to recover the phone, it still had a 16% charge on Saturday," he said.

