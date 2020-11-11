MediaTek Introduces Dimensity 700 Chipset For Affordable 5G Smartphones News oi-Priyanka Dua

Despite the fact that India is nowhere close to a 5G network, Chinese smartphone players have launched 5G devices. The smartphone companies have launched their devices on Qualcomm chipsets. Similarly, MediaTek has also announced a new chipset. The new Dimensity 700 chipset is specially designed for affordable smartphones.

It is based on a 7nm structure and comes with several 5G capabilities. The Dimensity 700 chipset comes with features like 5G carrier aggregation and 5G dual SIM dual standby, which the company claim can offer users fast speed and 5G voice over the new radio. Besides, the chip comes with two Arm Cortex-A76 big cores.

The processor supports the 5G UltraSave feature that the company can offer power-saving technologies, which can improve battery life. It also has Dynamic BWP, Connected Mode DRX, UltraSave Network Environment Detection, and UltraSave OTA Content Awareness.

The Dimensity 700 chipsets can support 64MP cameras along with night shot enhancements. It also includes AI beauty features, AI-bokeh, AI-color, and other beauty modes. Furthermore, the chipset supports voice assistants from all brands, such as Tencent, Amazon, Baidu, and Alibaba. The company has also launched two more chipsets, such as MT8192 and MT8195 for the Chromebooks.

MediaTek To Ship 500 Million 5G Chipsets In 2021

Meanwhile, the company is planning to bring 500 million chipsets in the next year. "In next year we certainly believe the 5G market will be double than this year, and we are expecting 500 million (chip) units to be shipped in 2021," MediaTek global chief executive Rick Tsai said. The company has so far shipped 200 million 5G chipsets and said that this market has a lot of potentials. Apart from bringing new chipsets, the company has invested $2.5 billion in research and development this year.

Best Mobiles in India