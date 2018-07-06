MediaTek to launch 5G processor M70 by the end of this year

After launching Helio P60, P22 system-on-chip (SoC) with AI capabilities, Taiwanese Chipmaker MediaTek is now planning to launch M70 by the end of this year.

"We will be launching our 5G processor M70 by the end of this year," TL Lee, General Manager, Wireless Communication MediaTek told Gizbot. Adding to that, in the second-half of 2019, our commercial solution for 5G will be available globally.

Meanwhile, the company announced that it is working with Facebook, Google and smartphone manufacturers like Realme along with other industry leaders for introducing more AI-based (artificial intelligence) capabilities on smartphones.

Speaking to reporters, Facebook India Mobile Partnership Manager Ajay Chhabra explained how the US-based company is using AI to enhance user experience.

He also talked about the significance of MediaTek's participation in Open Neural Network Exchange (ONNX) to drive AI innovation and support the evolution of its Edge-AI platform. The open ecosystem allows AI developers to build mass-market AI applications.

While Madhav Seth, CEO, Realme said, "MediaTek's multi-core AI processor has enhanced Realme 1's technology in AI Shot combining exciting photography features such as Vivid Bokeh, AI Beauty, AR Stickers and AI scene recognition."

To recall, MediaTek and ZTE have announced the industry's first certification of NB-IoT R14 for commercial applications. These two companies jointly finished the high-speed testing of NB-IoT R14 Cat-NB2 specification with uplink/downlink data rates of over 150/100kbps as compared to 60/21kbps of R13.

For those who are not aware, CAT-NB2 is well suited for Firmware Over-The-Air (FOTA), Voice over Message, and other applications, that require high data transmission rate with minimum delay.