MediaTek Partners With Realme For Dimensity 1200 5G Chipset; Plans To Join Indian OEMs

MediaTek is planning to join hands with Indian original equipment makers (OEMs) to increase its presence in the market. Besides, the Taiwanese chipmaker wants to enhance its footprint in other segments like Wi-Fi routers, the Internet of Things, smart devices, and the fifth-generation network.

Besides, MediaTek partnered with Relame for its newly launched Dimensity 1200 5G chipset in India."Realme will be launching India's first Dimensity 1200-powered smartphone very soon," said MadhavSheth, VP, Realme and CEO, Realme India and Europe. He added that the company is also planning to launch IoT, TWS, smart televisions with MediaTek technologies.

MediaTek has announced the launch of the Dimensity 1200 chipset. The new chipset will support 5G SIM and new bands. The chipset is expected to deliver up to 22 percent faster CPU performance. Besides, the chip supports 200 MP photos and 4K HDR video. It also comes with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity options.

Notably, the Realme GT Neo smartphone comes with MediaTekDimensity 1200 SoC. The smartphone is already available in China and it comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of in-house storage. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the smartphone comes with a starting price of CNY 1,799 (close to Rs. 20,700).

"With flagship 5G chipset technology, MediaTekDimensity 1200 SoC will take user experience to the next level be in terms of AI, camera, processor speed, gaming capabilities and much more," Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India, said. He said that more companies are likely to launch 5G smartphones with the same chipset.

MediaTek Plans To Launch Smart Audio Products

Apart from developing new chipsets, MediaTek is planning to launch products in the smart audio category, IP cameras, Wi-Fi routers, and home networks. Besides, MediaTek is planning to increase capacity to meet the demand for 5G products in its research and development centre.

Meanwhile, Infinix is also planning to launch two smartphones with MediaTek chipset. The company is likely to launch smartphones after the second half of this year and both smartphones will be priced above Rs. 15,000. Besides, there are chances that Micromax will use the MediaTek chipset for its upcoming 5G smartphones.

