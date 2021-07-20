MediaTek To Invest In Marketing, 5G Technologies, And R&D; Says MD Anku Jain News oi-Priyanka Dua

MediaTek has become a favorite brand for smartphone makers as more and more handsets are incorporating their chipsets. In fact, the company claims that it has managed to achieve a 31 percent market share in Q3 2020.

The company has also joined hands with OnePlus to launch the Nord 2 5G smartphone on July 22, 2021. Meanwhile, ahead of the smartphone launch, we got a chance to do exclusive interaction with Anku Jain, Managing Director at MediaTek India, regarding their partnership with OnePlus, expansion, and investment plans for India.

How much does India contribute to your overall business?

MediaTek, as a business, was also impacted by the downturn; however, we managed to build new opportunities around the evolving market patterns. As a result, we emerged as the top smartphone chip supplier in the world with a 31 percent market share in Q3 2020.

A part of this achievement is attributed to the business from India and China. Currently, we see accelerated momentum around 5G smartphones, smart home equipment, and enterprise connectivity devices.

Tell us about your partnership with OnePlus and Oppo?

In recent months, Oppo has launched several smartphones powered by MediaTek chips, including the latest Dimensity series. Oppo has been a great associate with MediaTek, and it has emerged as the second-biggest consumer of MediaTek chipsets last year.

OnePlus has been associated with MediaTek to launch OnePlus Nord 2 5G. The smartphone features a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset. This association is special on many accounts as it is the first smartphone from OnePlus to feature a MediaTek chipset. Plus, it also marks the launch of the special Dimensity 1200-AI chipset in India.

As the name indicates, the device focuses on AI-based features, bringing significant improvements across photography, display, gaming, and more, over its predecessor models.

Brief us about your plans for the connected and smart ecosystem?

Major growth is expected across IoT, smart manufacturing, and connected assets across both the home and enterprise segments. In this context, MediaTek has a greater focus on key segments like the connected home, connected vehicles, and connected enterprises.

For the smart home segment, we focus on audio products, voice assistants, Blu-Ray, DVDs, STBs, smart TVs, and commercial display solutions, in addition to connectivity enhancement tools for the smart home network.

For SMBs and large enterprises, we deliver networking/connectivity solutions with support on technologies like WiFi 6, 5G broadband, and 800 GbE Ethernet PHY. In the automotive sector, the adoption of infotainment and telematics is increasing.

Your expansion and investment plans for the Indian market?

We will invest more in the marketing/communication efforts to educate end-users about the latest advancements at MediaTek. We plan to engage with industry associates to launch brand connect initiatives wherein the brand can come in direct contact with the device user community.

Also, with the 5G launch awaited, we plan to invest more in 5G technologies, especially smartphones, which, we believe, can spur the adoption of digital applications quickly among all categories of the population and thus benefitting the society at large. Besides, we will be investing more in R&D, with a focus on technologies.

MediaTek has become very aggressive as more smartphone brands are choosing your platform. So, what are the top reasons for your success?

We can deliver on the demands of the OEMs, and we owe a great part of this success to our R&D team. We have designed the SoCs with a view that OEMs get the most flexible platforms.

We have even launched 5G Open Resource Architecture to open the in-chip resources for device makers, especially for features like camera, display, graphics, AI processing units, sensors, and connectivity sub-systems in selected Dimensity 5G chips.

With these initiatives, we hope to welcome even more OEMs/ODMs to the MediaTek SoC ecosystem and deliver more unique products in the flagship and premium categories in the coming months.

