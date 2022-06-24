Meet Solana Saga, Crypto-Focused Web3 Android Smartphone News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

OSOM is a privacy-focused smartphone brand that was anticipated to launch the OV1 smartphone from a team of former engineers at Essential, the company behind Essential PH-1. In a turn of events, this device will be a now blockchain-focused smartphone called Solana Saga. The smartphone rebranded to Solana Saga will be a web3-focused Android smartphone.

It drops the OSOM branding but will be manufactured by OSOM and launched by Solana Mobile, a subsidiary of Solana Labs. Previously, it was revealed that this smartphone will go official in the second half of this year but the launch has been pushed to early 2023. However, the exact launch date of the smartphone and its availability details remain unknown.

Solana Saga Details

For now, the Solana Saga smartphone is up for pre-orders. Prospective buyers can pre-order the crypto-focused web 3 smartphone for a refundable deposit of $100. The Saga will retail for $1000 (approx. Rs. 78,000) and those who pre-order may receive a Saga Pass. It will comprise an accompanying NFT and the first ticket to influencing the direction of the SMS platform. The device is expected to arrive in early 2023 in the US, Canada, EU, and the UK.

To recap its specifications, the device comes with a 6.67-inch OLED display and get the power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor that will be teamed up with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space. It will be launched with Solana Mobile Stack (SMS), which uses security features baked into the Qualcomm chipset. It is said to be a framework for Android and is touted to let developers create rich mobile experiences for apps and wallets on Solana.

For imaging, the Solana Saga will arrive with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 12MP secondary Sony IMX373 ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree field of view and f/2.2 aperture. At the front, there will be a 16MP selfie camera sensor for video calling and capturing selfies. There will be support for Bluetooth 5.0, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 4100mAh battery along with wireless charging support.

