Meizu 16 officially launched for Rs 27,000: The cheapest phone with an in-screen fingerprint sensor

Meizu has launched the Meizu 16, the newest flagship smartphone from the brand, which is also the most affordable smartphone powering on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC.

Along with the Meizu 16, the company has also launched the Meizu 16 Plus, which comes with a larger screen and a slightly bigger battery with a similar design language. The Meizu 16 is also the most affordable smartphone to offer in-display fingerprint sensor. Both models do offer an in-display fingerprint sensor, according to Meizu these sensors have an accuracy of the accuracy of 99.12%.

Price and availability

The Meizu 16 with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage retails for 2698 Yuan (Rs 27,000)

The Meizu 16 with 6 GB RAM and 128GB storage retails for 2998 Yuan (Rs 30,000)

The Meizu 16 with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage retails for 3298 Yuan (Rs 33,000)

The Meizu 16 Plus with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage retails for 3198 Yuan (Rs 32,000)

The Meizu 16 Plus with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage retails for 3498 Yuan (Rs 35,000)

The Meizu 16 Plus with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage retails for 3998 Yuan (Rs 40,000)

As of now, all 6 models of the Meizu 16 and the Meizu 16 Plus are China exclusive and there is no information about the launch of these smartphones in India.

Meizu 16, Meizu 16 Plus specifications

If we look at the differences, the Meizu 16 has a 6-inch OLED display with an 18:9 aspect ratio offering narrow bezels, whereas the Meizu 16 Plus has a 6.5-inch OLED display with an 18:9 aspect ratio offering 91.6% screen to body ratio.

The Meizu 16 has a 3010 mAh battery, whereas the Meizu 16 Plus has a slightly bigger 3640 mAh Li-ion battery. Both devices support fast charging (mCharge technology) via USB type C port.

Both smartphones have a dual camera setup at the back of the smartphone with a 12 MP Sony IMX380 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 12 MP telephoto Sony IMX350 lens, which offers 2x optical zoom and portrait mode. On the front, these smartphones have an identical 20 MP front-facing selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture, which also supports Face Unlock.