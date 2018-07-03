Meizu 16 with Snapdragon 845 CPU to launch on August 26

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Meizu is set to launch a new flagship smartphone next month. As per a report on Gsmarena.com, the company will unveil the new smartphone on August 26 in the homegrown market. The upcoming Meizu flagship will be called Meizu 16 and will arrive as a successor of the anniversary Meizu 15 phone.

Apparently, the news about the launch is confirmed by Meizu CEO Jack Wong who also mentioned that Meizu 16 will be available for order right after the launch. Meizu 16 will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 845 CPU and will also sport an in-display fingerprint scanner. We have recently tested the under-the-display fingerprint recognition technology on Vivo X21.

There's no concrete information about the smartphone's cameras; however, it is said that the handset will sport a dual-lens rear camera and will sport an OLED display with thin bezels. The Meizu 16 is also expected to come equipped with some sort of heat dissipation system that as per reports works through a copper tube. As the name suggests, the technology setup has been engineered to counter the overheating problems of smartphones when you push the handset to extreme limits. With the heat-control tech and the octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC, Meizu 16 will prove to be a flagship smartphone by all means.

Besides the flagship Meizu 16, the company is also expected to launch a lite variant, which is expected to be backed by a less powerful Snapdragon 710 and will come sans in-display fingerprint scanner. The Snapdragon 710 is a recent announcement from Qualcomm and will largely power up the mid-range Android smartphones.

The chipset has an X15 LTE modem which offers faster cellular download and upload speeds. For the image processing, the chipset uses a spectra 250 image processor which offers better image processing. In terms of videos, the chipset supports native 4K video recording along with 4K video playback without consuming a lot of power. The Snapdragon 710 SoC is built on 10nm architecture with 8 cores setup offering a Kyro 360 GPU.

There are two high-performance Cortex-A75 cores with 2.2 GHz clock speed and 6 efficient cores based on Cortex-A55 cores. In terms of performance, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 will offer 20% more performance compared to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset. The chipset comes with Adreno 616 GPU, which will offer up to 35% more graphical performance compared to the Snapdragon 660 moniker.

Having said that, we can expect decent performance even from the lite variant of Meizu 16. The smartphones are expected to launch in the end of August 2018.