Meizu 16s Pro With Snapdragon 855 To Launch On August 28 News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Meizu 16s Pro will soon be seeing the light of day. It is expected to launch in China on August 28, as per the teaser posted by the brand. The latest smartphone is an advanced version of the Meizu 16s, that comes with 90 Hz AMOLED display and 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC.

Leaked Specifications Of Meizu 16s Pro

The leaks suggest that the Meizu 16s Pro will have 8GB/ 12GB RAM options along with 256 GB UFS 3.0 storage. It may sport a 48MP, 20MP, and a 16MP triple rear camera configuration. It is expected to run Android 9Pie which is topped by FlymeOS 8. It is supposed to feature 18W mCharge wireless charge technology. Lastly, the mobile phone is believed to get launched in blue, black, and white color options.

Meizu 16s Specifications

To recall, the previously launched Meizu 16s featured a 6.2-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 1080 × 2232 pixels resolution. It is based on an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, mounted with Adreno 640 GPU, 6GB/8GB RAM, and 128GB/256GB storage variants. It is confined to a dual rear camera system including a 48MP with an LED flash and a 20MP telephoto lens. Upfront, it sports a 20-megapixel camera.

The smartphone runs the Android 9.0 Pie which is based on Flyme OS 8, as seen for the 16s Pro. Its connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 а/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot, Bluetooth 5, and more. The phone is mounted with an in-display fingerprint sensor, while it also has an accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, and compass. It packs a 3,600 mAh battery which additionally gets 24W mCharge fast charging support.

The handset has arrived in the Indian market in condensed white, carbon black, and phantom blue color options. And its price starts from Rs. 29,999 for the given base variant.

Best Mobiles in India