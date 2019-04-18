Meizu 16s with Snapdragon 855 and 48MP camera slated to launch on April 23 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The smartphone will come with 6GB of RAM with a native storage space of 128GB.

Meizu has confirmed that it will be launching the successor of Meizu 16 smartphone towards the end of this month. The Chinese smartphone brand is all set to launch the Meizu 16s smartphone this month in its home country China. The upcoming smartphone is company's flagship offering which will run on Qualcomm's latest flagship Snapdragon 855 processor. The device has already been leaked a number of times and has also been listed on TENNA and AnTuTu.

The Meizu 16s launch event is scheduled for April 13 in China. The event is scheduled to begin at 7.30PM local time China (5PM IST). The company has also shared a poster of the same which confirms the launch schedule. Let's have a look at what the upcoming Meizu has to offer in terms of specifications and features.

As mentioned earlier, the Meizu 16s will make use of Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 855. The smartphone will come with 6GB of RAM with a native storage space of 128GB. The internal storage of the device will be expandable via external microSD card. The device might ship with Android Pie OS out-of-the-box.

The display up front will be a AMOLED panel measuring 6.3-inches in size with a Full HD+ screen resolution. The front of the device is said to pack a 20MP lens for selfies and video calling. The rear camera will comprise of a dual-lens setup featuring a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 20MP secondary sensor. There will be a 3,600mAh battery powering the smartphone which will come with a fast charging support of 24W.

