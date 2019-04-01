ENGLISH

    Possible Meizu 16s with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC spotted on Geekbench

    Meizu M16s is expected to come with a bezel-less display design

    By
    |

    The Meizu 16s is the upcoming flagship smartphone from the Chinese smartphone OEM Meizu, which is expected to come Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and many more innovations. Now, an unknown smartphone from Meizu with code name alps m1971 has been spotted on Geekbench 4.

    Possible Meizu 16s with Snapdragon 855 SoC spotted on Geekbench

     

    Reports suggest that the alps m1971 is the Meizu 16s, which is expected to launch in the coming days. Though the company hasn't confirmed the launch date for the M16s, the device is most likely to go official in the Q2 of 2019.

    Meizu M16s Geekbench performance

    According to the Geekbench 4 listing, the Meizu M16s scores 3778 points on the single core and 10493 points on the multi-core performance. These scores are on par with other smartphones based on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, the latest flagship processor from Qualcomm. If we compared these scores to the Xiaomi Mi 9, the Xiaomi' flagship smartphone scores 3778 points on the single core and 11181 on multi-core performance, thus outperforming the Meizy M16s on multi-core performance, whereas the 16s keeps the lead in the single core performance.

    The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset is coupled with 6 GB of RAM, and the smartphone is running on the latest Android 9 Pie OS. As of now, there is no additional information available about the Meizu M16s.

    The Meizu M16s will definitely be an affordable flagship smartphone, which will compete against the likes of the Xiaomi Mi 9, upcoming OnePlus smartphone, and the Asus ZenFone 6. The smartphone is most likely to cost under $500, and the device might also get launched in India.

    The Meizu M16s is most likely to be a 4G smartphone, and the company is expected to launch the 5g version of the M16s in the later period. The Meizu M16s is rumored to feature a bezel-less design with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Stay tuned to GizBot to know more about the upcoming flagship device from Meizu.

     

    Story first published: Monday, April 1, 2019, 8:10 [IST]
