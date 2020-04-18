Meizu 17 Key Specifications Teased Officially News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Meizu 17 is all set to bring its new-generation premium handset with 5G connectivity called the Meizu 17. Both the Meizu 17 and the Meizu 17 Pro were recently spotted at the MIIT website highlighting the design and some of the specs. Now, the company itself has shared some details on the expected hardware. Following are the details:

Meizu has shared the details on the Meizu 17 via a bunch of posts on its official Weibo account. The leaked image on the Chinese microblogging platform reveals the fascia with a full-screen design. The bezels surrounding the display are also narrow, but the chin is slightly thick.

The display is packed with a punch-hole for the selfie camera placed on the top-right corner and has curved edges. The display size and its resolution have not been revealed via this post.

Coming to the leaked hardware, the Meizu 17 is said to debut with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor accompanied by the Snapdragon X55 5G modem. The device is said to come with dual-mode 5G (SA/NSA). Notably, this modem is said to deliver a download speed of up to 2,457MBPS.

According to the official teaser, the Meizu 17 will be backed by mSmart technology whose function is to allow the smartphone to switch between the connections. This will help the device to look for the most optimized network speed and allow for better battery performance.

In terms of connectivity, the Meizu 17 will come with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity which is said to support up to 4,151 Mbps downloading speeds. It is being said that this connectivity feature will allow for a stable connection and low latency levels. Lastly, the teaser shared by the company suggests there will be a big 4,500 mAh battery unit that is expected to deliver a backup of an entire day even with 5G activated.

