ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Meizu 17 Key Specifications Teased Officially

    By
    |

    Meizu 17 is all set to bring its new-generation premium handset with 5G connectivity called the Meizu 17. Both the Meizu 17 and the Meizu 17 Pro were recently spotted at the MIIT website highlighting the design and some of the specs. Now, the company itself has shared some details on the expected hardware. Following are the details:

    Meizu 17 Key Specifications Teased Officially

     

    Meizu has shared the details on the Meizu 17 via a bunch of posts on its official Weibo account. The leaked image on the Chinese microblogging platform reveals the fascia with a full-screen design. The bezels surrounding the display are also narrow, but the chin is slightly thick.

    The display is packed with a punch-hole for the selfie camera placed on the top-right corner and has curved edges. The display size and its resolution have not been revealed via this post.

    Coming to the leaked hardware, the Meizu 17 is said to debut with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor accompanied by the Snapdragon X55 5G modem. The device is said to come with dual-mode 5G (SA/NSA). Notably, this modem is said to deliver a download speed of up to 2,457MBPS.

    According to the official teaser, the Meizu 17 will be backed by mSmart technology whose function is to allow the smartphone to switch between the connections. This will help the device to look for the most optimized network speed and allow for better battery performance.

    In terms of connectivity, the Meizu 17 will come with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity which is said to support up to 4,151 Mbps downloading speeds. It is being said that this connectivity feature will allow for a stable connection and low latency levels. Lastly, the teaser shared by the company suggests there will be a big 4,500 mAh battery unit that is expected to deliver a backup of an entire day even with 5G activated.

    via

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: meizu news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, April 18, 2020, 12:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 18, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X