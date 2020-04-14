Meizu 17, Meizu 17 Pro Appear On MIIT Website; Launch Imminent News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Meizu has been working on two flagship smartphones, namely the Meizu 17 and the Meizu 17 Pro. Several reports have already surfaced online over the past few weeks including the smartphone's high AnTuTu benchmark score. Now, fresh reports have once again revealed new information regarding the flagship lineup, including the tentative launch date.

Meizu 17, Meizu 17 Pro On MIIT Website

Interestingly, the Meizu 17 series were spotted on China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) website. All smartphones or other telecom gadgets to be sold in the Chinese market require a certification from MIIT. Since both the Meizu 17 smartphones have been spotted on the MIIT website, it suggests the launch is inching closer.

According to reports, Meizu is reportedly holding a meeting on April 17 as a precursor to the launch event. This further indicates that the company is gearing up for the launch in full swing.

According to previous reports, the Meizu 17 and the Meizu 17 Pro is set to launch by the end of April, which further tallies with the pre-launch meeting. At the same time, a new poster of the Meizu 17 with Audi customized poster has been spotted.

Meizu 17, Meizu 17 Pro Expected Features

A couple of previous leaks have indicated that the Meizu 17 smartphone series would be a flagship lineup. It is said to pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with support for 5G, 4G, VoLTE, and even 3G networks. Reports have also suggested that the upcoming smartphone would have LPDDR5 RAM with 8GB and 12GB variants paired with 128GB and 256GB storage.

The Meizu 17 and the Meizu 17 Pro smartphones are said to have internal storage supports UFS 3.0 speeds for faster read/write times. Some of the other speculations have noted that it would feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout housing the selfie camera. The display panel reportedly features 90Hz refresh rates.

A 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging support is said to power the smartphone. The camera details have been unclear so far, but reports suggest it comes with a quad-camera setup at the rear. The launch is likely a few weeks away and will mostly be an online event considering the COVID-19 crisis.

