Meizu 6T with dual rear cameras tipped for a May 29 launch

Meizu has announced that it's working on a new budget smartphone named 6T and it will first launch in China. The company is yet to reveal the details about the smartphone. But the Meizu phone with code name M811Q passes through the TENAA certification recently.

The TENAA listing suggests that the upcoming smartphone will sport a 5.7-inch HD+ 2.5D curved screen with a resolution of 1440 × 720 pixels. The smartphone will be powered by an Octa-Core SoC, which might be MediaTek MT6750, clubbed with 2GB RAM with 16GB storage, 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD.

On the camera part, the phone is said to come with a dual rear camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel rear camera sensors along with LED flash, and a 2-megapixel secondary camera to capture depth information in portrait shots. On the front, the phone houses an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Apart from the camera the rear panel also houses a fingerprint scanner on the back, which is placed under the dual camera module vertically. On the connectivity part, the phone offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS.

The Meizu 6T is said to be backed by a 3,230mAh battery and runs Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Flyme OS 6.2. The phone measures dimensions of 152.3×73×8.4mm and weighs around 154grams.

The Meizu 6T is expected to come in four color variants Gold, Black, Red and Blue. The listing has not disclosed anything about the pricing of the phone, so we have to wait for the official release of the device.

Moreover, these pieces of information are based out of TENNA listing and the company has not noded any of this, so it's better to take all this with a pinch of salt. According to the company's announcement, the Meizu 6T will be launched on May 29.

Let's see what Meizu is going to come up with, and with whom it's going to compete in the market. As its clear that it is a budget phone, then it might compete with some of the Mi devices.

