Meizu E3 Kumamon Bear edition might launch on March 21

Meizu which is a Chinese consumer electronics company might release E3 Kumamon Bear edition. Some images are surfacing online which shows the customized version which comes along with a drawing of the Kumamon bear and its name at the back of the device. The device is also painted black.

As per some reports from the Gizmochina, the Meizu E3 will feature a 5.99-inch display which comes with a 1080p resolution along with an FHD display. It is being also reported that the device will be available in two different RAM variants, 4GB and 6GB RAM variants along with 32GB 64GB and 128GB storage variants.

The Meizu E3 is said to be powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 chip and will be packed with 3300mAh battery. On the imaging front, the E3 will feature dual 12MP + 20MP dual rear camera setup, whereas the front will sport an 8MP camera. It is being speculated that the E3 camera image quality will be better than that of Meizu M6 Note, this is due to the presence of a better CMOS sensor than that of the M6.

The Kumamon bear is a mascot which was created by the government of Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan. This campaign was started in order to attract the tourists after the opening of new railway line in the region. The Kumamon version, Meizu is expected to also launch an Operation Red Sea version of the device; it would be interesting to see what else Meizu has in store for the users.

In one of our previous articles, we covered how Meizu is gearing up to launch several smartphones on the market soon. The Chinese handset maker is expected to launch, Meizu 15 series which will be the company's anniversary smartphone as well a mid-range device dubbed as Meizu E3 for which the company has postponed the launch from March 7 to March 21.

