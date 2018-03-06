Meizu E3 launch postponed: To be announced on March 21

Meizu, if we recall, had already sent out media invites for a launch event slated to happen on March 7 in China. The company was supposed to announce Meizu E3 during the event. However, it looks like it will not happens so. The event is likely postponed to a later date. A new report from China states that the device will be launched next week.

And not only the reports, Meizu via its Weibo account has also confirmed that the new Meizu E3 smartphone will be unveiled at an event at the National Convention Center in Beijing on March 21. The event will reportedly start around 9:30 PM local time.

Hopefully, this will be the fixed time when Meizu actually launches a new device in the market. The company has been delaying its launches for some time now due to some ongoing issues within the company for which Meizu has even apologized to the consumers and fans.

Meanwhile, the smartphone has been leaked on several occasions and just a few days back, the device appeared on TENAA as well. The listing showed two variants - the Meizu E3 - M851Q and M851M where the only difference was found to be in the supported networks.

As for the features and specs, rumors have suggested that Meizu E3 will most probably feature a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The device will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 chipset which will be paired with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. The handset will also offer 32 GB, 64 GB and 128 GB of internal storage.

Talking about the cameras, the handset is expected to come with 12MP+20MP dual rear cameras. Up front, it is said to feature an 8MP camera. Moving on, the handset is rumored to be backed by a 3300mAh battery, and that it will come with a side-mounted fingerprint reader and the Super mBack pressure-sensitive button. The upcoming device is said to be priced around 2000 + Yuan and should be available in Obsidian Black and Dark Blue color variants.

However, these are just rumors right now. We will have to wait for few more days until the company officially reveals the device next week.

