    Meizu launches Note 9 smartphone with 48MP camera and more: Specs and price

    Meizu launches its latest smartphone Note 9 with 48-megapixel camera sensor and more. All you need to know about the features and price.

    By
    |

    Meizu has finally launched its long-awaited Meizu Note 9 smartphone at an event in China. In terms of design and specification, the phone is similar to the recently launched Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro. There are already too many rumors about the smartphone before the launch and now finally the phone is officially launched. Here are the detailed specifications of the smartphone.

    Meizu launches Note 9 smartphone with 48MP camera and more

     

    Meizu Note 9 specifications

    The Meizu Note 9 sports a 6.2-inch full-HD+ IPS display along with a resolution of 1080×2244 pixels. The screen also carries a waterdrop notch on the top along with minimal bezels. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, with Kryo 460 cores.

    The phone is backed by 4GB/6GB of RAM with 64GB/ 12GB of onboard storage. On the software part, the smartphone runs Android Pie based on Flyme OS 7.2. The company has also introduced some gaming-friendly features to promote smartphone gaming like Hyper Gaming. This feature is almost similar to GPU Turbo which is there on Honor phones.

    On the optical front, the Meizu Note 9 offers dual camera setup with the combination of a 48-megapixel sensor + a 5-megapixel depth sensor along with an LED flash. At the front, the smartphone houses a 20-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calling.

    Meizu launches Note 9 smartphone with 48MP camera and more

    In terms of connectivity, the smartphone offers dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C. The Meizu Note 9 is fuelled by a non-removable 4,000mAh battery along with an 18W fast charge support.

     

    The smartphone comes in three storage and RAM variants. The 4GB RAM and 64 ROM is launch with a price tag of RMB 1,398 (Rs 15,000 approx). The 128GB storage variant with same 4GB RAM will cost you RMB 1,598 (Rs 17,000 approx). The top-notch model with 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM comes with a price tag of RMB 1,598 (Rs 17,000 approx). Let's see when India is going to receive the smartphone launch.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 14:53 [IST]
