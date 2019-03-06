Meizu launches Note 9 smartphone with 48MP camera and more: Specs and price News oi-Karan Sharma Meizu launches its latest smartphone Note 9 with 48-megapixel camera sensor and more. All you need to know about the features and price.

Meizu has finally launched its long-awaited Meizu Note 9 smartphone at an event in China. In terms of design and specification, the phone is similar to the recently launched Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro. There are already too many rumors about the smartphone before the launch and now finally the phone is officially launched. Here are the detailed specifications of the smartphone.

Meizu Note 9 specifications

The Meizu Note 9 sports a 6.2-inch full-HD+ IPS display along with a resolution of 1080×2244 pixels. The screen also carries a waterdrop notch on the top along with minimal bezels. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, with Kryo 460 cores.

The phone is backed by 4GB/6GB of RAM with 64GB/ 12GB of onboard storage. On the software part, the smartphone runs Android Pie based on Flyme OS 7.2. The company has also introduced some gaming-friendly features to promote smartphone gaming like Hyper Gaming. This feature is almost similar to GPU Turbo which is there on Honor phones.

On the optical front, the Meizu Note 9 offers dual camera setup with the combination of a 48-megapixel sensor + a 5-megapixel depth sensor along with an LED flash. At the front, the smartphone houses a 20-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calling.

In terms of connectivity, the smartphone offers dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C. The Meizu Note 9 is fuelled by a non-removable 4,000mAh battery along with an 18W fast charge support.

The smartphone comes in three storage and RAM variants. The 4GB RAM and 64 ROM is launch with a price tag of RMB 1,398 (Rs 15,000 approx). The 128GB storage variant with same 4GB RAM will cost you RMB 1,598 (Rs 17,000 approx). The top-notch model with 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM comes with a price tag of RMB 1,598 (Rs 17,000 approx). Let's see when India is going to receive the smartphone launch.