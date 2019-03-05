Meizu Note 9 price leaks ahead of the official launch News oi-Karan Sharma Meizu Note 9 price leaked ahead of the official announcement. Here are the leaked price and specifications which you should consider before buying it.

Meizu Note 9 is slated to officially launch on March 6, the company is holding an event in Beijing, China. Already there are many rumors about the smartphone surfaced on the web which revealed the design and specifications of the Meizu Note 9. Meanwhile, a new report surfaced on the web disclosing the price card of the smartphone ahead of the official launch.

The image of the price card revealed that the upcoming Meizu smartphone will be available in China with a starting price of 1,699 Yuan (approx $253 or Rs 16,596).

According to the leaked image, it has been cleared that the company will launch two variants of Meizu Note 9. One with 4GB of RAM with 64GB of onboard storage and another with 6GB of RAM with 64GB of storage. The leak suggests that the 6GB RAM variant will cost 1,899 Yuan (approx $283 or Rs 18,564). Recently a leaked report suggested that the company is also planning to launch Meizu Note 9 Lite alongside the Note 9.

Meizu Note 9 rumored specifications

According to the rumors, the Meizu Note 9 is expected to sport a 6.2-inch FHD+ display along with an aspect ratio of 18.7:9. The display also carries a water-drop notch on the top. Under the hood, the smartphone is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, clubbed with 4GB/6GB of RAM with 64GB of onboard storage.

On the optical front, the smartphone is expected to feature a dual camera setup with the combination of 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel depth sensor along with an LED flash. At the front, the smartphone houses a 20-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The Meizu Note 9 is expected to be fuelled by a 4000mAh non-removable battery along with support for 18W mCharge fast charging technology. The smartphone is said to be run on Android Android 9.0 Pie.

