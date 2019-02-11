Meizu Note 9 with a 48 MP Samsung camera sensor spotted on TENAA

Earlier reports suggested that Meizu is working on a mid-tier smartphone with premium design, which is expected to launch in the next few weeks. And now, the Meizu Note 9 has been spotted on TENAA, revealing the actual specifications of the device.

The Meizu Note 9 will be an affordable smartphone from the company, which will compete against the likes of the Redmi Note 7, Honor 8x and other mid-tier smartphones. Here are the alleged specifications of the Meizu Note 9 as per the TENAA listing.

Meizu Note 9 specifications

The Meizu Note 9 comes with a 6.2-inch FHD+ resolution display with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio with a water-drop notch on the top. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC with (2 GHz clock speed with Adreno 612 GPU).

The smartphone will be available with 4 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64/128 GB of internal storage. As of now, there is no confirmation on the microSD card slot. The Meizu Note 9 will feature dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots. Additionally, the device supports Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac for 2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz Wi-Fi bands.

The Meizu Note 9 is also the first smartphone from the company with a whopping 48 MP camera. Identical to the Redmi Note 7, the Meizu Note 9 uses the Samsung ISOCELL GM-1 sensor with a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 20 MP selfie camera, residing inside the notch cut out.

The Meizu Note 9 is fueled by a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via USB type C port. The device will run on Android 9 Pie OS with a custom skin on top. Considering the features offered by the Meizu Note 9, the smartphone is expected to cost around $300 to $400 for the base variant with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

