Meizu 16th, M6T, and Meizu C9 Live Updates: Price, Features, and Specifications

After a long break, Meizu is all set for the launch a bunch of new smartphones in India, including the flagship Meizu 16th, which will be available exclusively on Amazon.

The company is hosting a launch event in New Delhi on the 5th of December @12:00 PM. According to rumors, the company is all set for the launch of the Meizu 16th, Meizu M6T, and the Meizu C9 at different price points. The Meizu 16th will be a flagship model, the Meizu M6T will be a mid-tier smartphone, and the Meizu C9 will be an entry-level smartphone.

Meizu 16th specifications

The Meizu 16th comes with a 6-inch FHD+ OLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio with an in-display fingerprint sensor, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC.

Meizu M6T specifications

The Meizu M6T comes with 5.7-inch display with 1440 x 720p resolution, powered by the MediaTek MT6750 SoC with 4 GB RAM and Android 8 Nougat OS.

Meizu C9 specifications

The Meizu C9 comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ display 1440 x 720p, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage.

Meizu launch event live updates

Auto Refresh Feeds For limited time Meizu C9 will be available for Rs 4,999 Will be available exclusively on Amazon from the 5th of December Price Meizu 16th - Rs 39,999 for 8 GB RAM model Meizu M6T - Rs 7,999 for 3 GB RAM Meizu C9 - Rs 5,999 for 2 GB RAM Meizu POP truely wireless earphones - Rs 6999 coming soon Meizu EZ52 Lite sports style earphones - Rs 1999 Price Meizu 16th - Rs 39,999 for 8 GB RAM model Meizu M6T - Rs 7,999 for 3 GB RAM Meizu C9 - Rs 5,999 for 2 GB RAM Meizu POP truely wireless earphones - Rs 6999 coming soon Meizu EZ52 Lite sports style earphones - Rs 1999 These products will be available exclusively on Amazon Meizu Poco features IPX5 water proof wireless charging 15 hours of battery life Meizu Pop truly wireless earphones announced Meizu C9 - dream starts for India Meizu C9 runs on Android Oreo Go OS with dual SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE Meizu C9 memory is expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card slot Meizu C9 is powered by unisoc chipset with support for Face ID Meizu C9 is powered by a quad-core chipset with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage Meizu C9 - the most affordable Meizu smartphone Meizu M6T comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal memory Meizu M6T comes with a 3300 mAh battery Meizu M6T is powered by a MediaTekOcta-core processor, which will improve gaming and multi-tasking Meizu M6T has a dual camera setup with a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor Meizu M6T has an 8 MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture Meizu M6T has a 5.7-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen Meizu M6T is manufactured using CNC technology with the best fingerprint sensor, located on the back of the smartphone Meizu M6T has a symmetrical design Meizu M6T is for young people Meizu 16th is the thinnest flagship smartphone of 2018, in fact, the device is thinner than the OnePlus 6T Meizu 16th is the lightest flagship smartphone of 2018 AI Beautyalgorithm Meizu 16th supports automatic HDR support with AI support Meizu 16th supports 4 axis image stabilization, which will improve the photo and video stabilisation of the smartphone Meizu 16th comes with Sony IMX 380 sensor Meizu 16th comes with water cooling system, which will increase the overall efficiency of the smartphone The device can charge from 0 to 67% in 30 minutes with fast charging support Meizu 16th has a 3010 mAh battery with a full day of battery on a single charge Meizu 16th is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, which makes it the most powerful Android smartphone with Bluetooth5.0 Meizu 16th has an in-display fingerprint sensor Meizu 16th has a smallest 20 MP camera in the world Meizu 16th looks different from the front and back compared to other smartphones Meizu flagship model with a no-notch design Meizu is launching 5 great products on the 5th of December Leon Zang is - Meizu overseas marketing head Meizu slogan - stay true Meizu is present in 30 countries with 70 million active users Meizu M series is targetted towards youth Meizu is the first company to launch a dual screen smartphone Alibaba has invested 650 Million on Meizu in 2015 Meizu smartphone for everyone Three pillars behind Mezui Design technology Software Ramashish Ray CEO Meizu India is on stage Meizu event has kickstarted with a bang