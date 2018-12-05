Meizu M16th, Meizu M6T and Meizu C9 set to launch today in India: Catch the live stream here

Meizu is all set to make a come back in the Indian smartphone market with a launch event in New Delhi today. The event will kick starts at 12 pm IST, it's been said that the company is going to launch its Meizu M16th at the event. Apart from this, the company is also expected to unveil the Meizu M6T which is a rebranded version of Meizu 6T. The third phone which is anticipated to launch today is Meizu C9 which was listed on Amazon India ahead of its official launch.

Just like all the brands Meizu is also live streaming the entire event on its official Facebook and YouTube handles. You can also grab the live streaming here below.

Meizu M16th, Meizu M6T, Meizu C9 expected the price

The pricing of the Meizu M16th in India will be close to the launch price of China. The company launched the smartphone in China for CNY 2,698 (approx Rs 27,100) for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Meizu 6T was launched in China with a price tag of CNY 799 (approx Rs 8,000). The Meizu C9 was listed by the company on Amazon India, looking at the specification of the phone we can expect that the phone will be launched under Rs 10,000 segment.

Meizu M16th, Meizu M6T, Meizu C9 specifications

Meizu M16th sports a 6-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1080x2160 pixels along with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with an Adreno 630 GPU. The phone is backed by 6GB and 8GB of RAM with 64GB and 128GB onboard storage respectively.

As far as cameras are concerned, the smartphone sports a dual camera setup with the combination of 12MP sensor and a secondary 20MPon the back along with an LED flash. At the front, it houses a 20MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

Meizu 6T comes with 5.7-inch HD+ In-Cell display with a resolution of 720x1440 pixels along with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6750 SoC, paired with up to 4GB RAM.

Meizu 6T also house a dual camera setup with combination the 13-megapixel primary Sony IMX278 RGB sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. At the front, it houses an 8-megapixel camera sensor.

The Meizu C9 offers a 5.45-inch HD+ display, with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is powered by the 1.3GHz quad-core processor paired with 2GB of RAM with 16GB onboard storage, you can also expand the storage via microSD card.

As for the camera, the smartphone sports a 13-megapixel rear camera along with an LED flash. At the front, it houses an 8-megapixel selfie camera with Face Unlock support as well.