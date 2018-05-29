Meizu 6T with a dual camera setup launched for Rs 8,000

Meizu has launched a new affordable budget smartphone with an 18:9 aspect ratio display for an attractive price of Rs 8,000 (7,99 Yuan) in China (3 GB + 32 GB) and the Meizu 6T will be available from the 29th of May 2018 in China. Additionally, there are few more variants with 4 GB of RAM and 32 or 64 GB of storage which retails for Rs 10,000 (999 Yuan) and Rs 11,000 (1099 Yuan), respectively. The Meizu 6T offers interesting features, which are not usually found on the smartphones, which costs less than Rs 10,000.

Design

The Meizu 6T is smartly designed using a plastic material with metallic paint, which makes the device looks like it has a metal unibody. The phone will be available in Meteorite Black, Champagne Gold, and Coral Red color options, where all three color variations are made from polycarbonate shell.

Specifications

First and foremost, the Meizu 6T has a 5.7-inch IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. This is a display with HD+ (1440 x 720px) resolution offering less than 300 pixels per inch. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek MT6750 Octa-core chipset with either 3/4 GB of RAM and 32/64 GB onboard storage. All three models include a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion. The device also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, which is located just below the dual camera unit, which can unlock the smartphone in less than a second.

Cameras

The smartphone uses a dual camera setup at the back with a 13 MP primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a secondary 2 MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, which helps the phone to capture photos with depth effect. For the selfie enthusiasts, the smartphone packs in an 8 MP front-facing selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Meizu 6T ha a 3300 mAh Li-ion sealed battery with 5v/1.5a (7.5w) charge rating, which should take more than 2 hours to charge this smartphone from 0 to 100%. The smartphone runs on custom UI based on Android 7 Nougat OS.

Conclusion

Affordable smartphones are getting better by the day and the Meizu 6T is one of those phones, which offers "bang for your buck". This would be a great smartphone for those, who are looking for an entry-level smartphone with modern aesthetics. This smartphone will compete against the likes of the Honor 7A and the Honor 7C.