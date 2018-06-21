Meizu M6 listed on Amazon for Rs. 7,699

Meizu Pro 7 smartphone was launched in India in April. After two months, it looks like the company has quietly brought another device to the country. Meizu M6 has been listed on Amazon India by a third-party reseller for a pricing of Rs. 7,699. The listing shows that the smartphone will be available only in Black color in the country.

The Meizu M6 was launched in the company's home market China in September 2017. The device was announced in two variants. The base variant with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space is priced at 699 yuan (approx. Rs. 6,800). the high-end variant featuring 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space is priced at 899 yuan (approx. Rs. 8,800).

Talking about the model listed on Amazon India, it is the base model with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space. The smartphone carries a price point of Rs. 7,699.

Meizu M6 specifications

The Meizu smartphone features a polycarbonate build and bestows a 5.2-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. Under its hood, the device makes use of an octa-core MediaTek MT6750 GPU paired with Mali T860 GPU. As mentioned above, it is the base variant, which has been brought to the country. It supports up to 128GB of additional storage via a microSD card.

The smartphone runs Android 7.0 Nougat, which is dated. It is topped with the company's Flyme 6.0 UI. It bestows a 13MP rear camera with PDAF, f/2.2 aperture, and LED flash and an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. Connectivity wise, the Meizu offering is packed with features such as 4G VoLTE, hybrid dual SIM support and other standard aspects.

The smartphone is fueled by a 3070mAh battery. There is a mTouch fingerprint sensor embedded into the home button. It is touted that this fingerprint sensor can unlock the phone in just 0.2 seconds.

Given that there are bestselling smartphones from Xiaomi in the sub-Rs. 10,000 price bracket, the Meizu M6's success in the country is a little skeptical. Moreover, the device has come to the country eight months after its global announcement.