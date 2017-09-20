Meizu M6 unveiled: Entry-level smartphone with a premium appearance

Chinese brand Meizu has just launched a new entry-level smartphone in its home country. Dubbed as the Meizu M6, it is the successor of last year's Meizu M5.

Truth to be told, there is not much difference between the M5 and M6 in terms of specifications. That being said, many changes have been made to the latter. At a glance, the Meizu M6 seems to be sporting a metal body. However, the phone in reality features a polycarbonate chassis. Thanks to a new process called Non-Conducive Vacuum Metallization (NCVM) technology, it looks so.

There are pseudo-antenna lines present on the phone for giving it a premium appearance. To finish off the design, the Meizu logo is laser-engraved. Up front, the sensor is now pill-shaped and placed on the left, while the camera is on the right. The signature mTouch button is also there.

Coming to the specifications, the Meizu M6 comes with a 5.2-inch HD display. Under the hood, it is powered by an unspecified octa-core processor running at 1.5GHz. The chipset is paired with 2GB/3GB of RAM and 16GB/32GB of built-in storage. One can also wish to expand the storage space further up to 128GB with the use of a microSD card.

In terms of optics, the Meizu M6 features a 13MP rear-facing camera with an RGBW color sensor. Likewise, there is an 8MP f/2.0 sensor at the front for selfies. Moreover, the company has worked with ArcSoft on image optimization algorithms to improve on noise reduction and HDR photography.

The device runs on Android Nougat based Flyme 6 OS and packs a 3,070mAh battery for keeping the lights on.

The Meizu M6 is offered in four colors: Black, Blue, Silver, and Gold. The 2GB RAM +16GB ROM model is priced at ¥699 (approximately Rs. 7,000) and the 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM version will be sold for ¥899 (approximately Rs. 8,800) price tag.