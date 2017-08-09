Meizu M6 Note to launch on August 23; press invite out

Meizu has just started sending out press invites for a launch event slated for August 23. The launch event will take place at the Beijing Performing Arts Center at 11 AM. We have got the information from Weibo.

As you can see, it is pretty evident from the invite that the Meizu M6 Note will be launched at the event. The press invite reads "Stay True". If you are not aware, the device has only surfaced online for a couple of times. Yesterday, it was spotted in a leaked picture revealing some of its key specs and features. However, the leak suggested that the Meizu M6 Note will be unveiled in September.

In any case, let's find out about the expected specs of the smartphone. It is likely to launch with a MediaTek Helio P25 processor paired with Mali-T880 GPU on top. The smartphone is tipped to come in two memory variants.

The basic version with 3GB RAM and 32GB of default storage space, and another one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage capacity.

Powering the device will be a large 4,000mAh battery unit. The Meizu M6 Note is also expected to feature a 5.5-inch IPS LCD Full HD display and rear dual cameras. Just like the Xiaomi Redmi Pro, the dual camera setup on the Meizu phone should include a Sony IMX 258 sensor. Going by the leak, it will probably sport a metal unibody.

Looking at the specifications, we can say that Meizu M6 Note will be a lower mid-range Android handset and will fight the likes of Xiaomi, Lenovo and Motorola's sub Rs. 15k smartphones in the Indian market.