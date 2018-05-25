Meizu M8c with 18:9 aspect ratio display officially launched for Rs 11,000

Chinese smartphone maker Meizu has launched a new entry-level smartphone, the Meizu M8c in Russia for a starting price of RUB 9,990 (Rs 11,000). As of now, there is no information on the availability of the Meizu M8c outside Russia. Here are the complete specifications details of the Meizu M8c.

Design

There is nothing new about the design of the Meizu M8c. In fact, the smartphone is designed to look like a metal unibody device. In reality, the smartphone is made using polycarbonate with a hint of metallic paint on the top. The design looks clean and will be appealing to those, who are looking for a smartphone without flashy/trendy form factor.

Specifications

As this is an entry-level smartphone, the Meizu houses a 5.45-inch HD+ 1440 x 720p resolution IPS LCD screen with a modern 18:9 aspect ratio with narrow bezels on the top and bottom part of the smartphone. According to press-release images, the smartphone looks extremely modern and the higher screen to body ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the entry-level Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Quad-core chipset paired with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage, which is expandable up to 128 GB using a micro SD card.

For the optics, the smartphone offers a 13 MP primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture and an 8 MP front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone neither has a fingerprint sensor or nor face unlock. So, a user has to use either pattern, pin or a passcode to secure the smartphone.

The smartphone has a 3070 mAh Li-ion battery, which charges via a micro USB cable. There is no fast charging, as the chipset does not support. Finally, the smartphone has all the necessary sensors and ports like 3.5 mm headphone jack, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. The smartphone weighs at 140 grams with an overall dimension of 146.4x70x8.5mm.

How to schedule a WhatsApp message on Android smartphones

Conclusion

This might be a great smartphone in the Russian market. However, the company should think twice if they planning to launch this in India. As we have smartphones which offer a dual camera, fingerprint sensor, and a metal unibody design with a more powerful processor and costs a lot less than the Meizu M8c.