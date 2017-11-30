Basic Android smartphones you can buy in India under Rs 3,000

Ever since the JioPhone was launched in India at an effectively no cost, several manufacturers started coming up with entry-level Android smartphones at budget price points.

We saw Airtel joining hands with Karbonn to launch the Karbonn A40 India with bundled data and calls. Also, Micromax joined with BSNL and Vodafone to launch the Bharat 1 feature phone and Bharat 2 Ultra.

These are not alone as several India-based manufacturers came up with entry-level and low-cost smartphones with basic functionality.

If you are looking for an entry-level and basic smartphone based on Android, your hunt will be over here as we have listed some of the basic smartphones running the Google OS priced below Rs. 3,000 in India. You can get these phones if you want to upgrade from your feature phone and do not want to spend a lot of money on the purchase.

