Basic Android smartphones you can buy in India under Rs 3,000

Ever since the JioPhone was launched in India at an effectively no cost, several manufacturers started coming up with entry-level Android smartphones at budget price points.
We saw Airtel joining hands with Karbonn to launch the Karbonn A40 India with bundled data and calls. Also, Micromax joined with BSNL and Vodafone to launch the Bharat 1 feature phone and Bharat 2 Ultra.
These are not alone as several India-based manufacturers came up with entry-level and low-cost smartphones with basic functionality.
If you are looking for an entry-level and basic smartphone based on Android, your hunt will be over here as we have listed some of the basic smartphones running the Google OS priced below Rs. 3,000 in India. You can get these phones if you want to upgrade from your feature phone and do not want to spend a lot of money on the purchase.
Karbonn A40 Indian (Coffee, 8GB)
Buy At Price of Rs 2,899
Key Features
- 4 inch Display
- 1 GB RAM
- 8 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 32 GB
- 2MP Rear Camera
- 0.3MP Front Camera
- Mediatek Processor
- 1400 mAh Battery
Intex Aqua A4
Buy At Price of Rs 2,999
Key Features
- 4-inch WVGA (480 x 800 pixels) display
- 1.3GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 64GB via microSD card
- Android Nougat 7.0 OS
- 5MP rear camera
- 2MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 1750mAh battery
Sansui Horizon 1
Buy At Price of Rs 2,999
Key Features
- 4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA IPS display
- 1.3 GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832 processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 5MP rear camera with dual LED Flash
- 3.2MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2000mAh battery
iVooMi Me4
Buy At Price of Rs 2,999
Key Features
- 4.5 Inch FWVGA IPS Display
- 1.1GHz Quad-Core Processor
- 1GB RAM With 8GB ROM
- Dual Micro SIM
- MicroSD Support
- 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Bluetooth 4.0/FM Radio
- 2000mAh Battery
Karbonn K9 Smart Eco
Buy At Price of Rs 2,899
Key Features
- 5 inch FWVGA Display
- 1 GB RAM
- 8 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 32 GB
- 2MP Rear Camera
- 2MP Front Camera
- 2300 mAh Battery
Lava A51
Buy At Price of Rs 2,566
Key Features
- 4.5 Inch WVGA TFT Touchscreen Display
- 1.2 GHz Quad Core Processor
- 512MB RAM With 8GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- VGA Front Camera
- 3G/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.0/FM Radio
- 1750 MAh Battery
Swipe Elite Star 16GB
Buy At Price of Rs 2,999
Key Features
- 4-inch (800 x 480 pixels) WVGA display
- 1.5GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 5MP rear camera with dual LED Flash
- 1.3MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2000mAh battery
Zen Admire Glow
Buy At Price of Rs 2,799
Key Features
- 4 inch Display
- 1 GB RAM
- 8 GB ROM
- 5MP Rear Camera
- 1400 mAh Battery
ZOPO COLOR C1 ZP331 (Black)
Buy At Price of Rs 2,999
Key Features
- 4.5 inch FWVGA Display
- 1 GB RAM
- 8 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 32 GB
- 5MP Rear Camera
- 1700 mAh Battery
- MTK MT6580 Processor