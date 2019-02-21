Meizu Note 9 to launch on the 6th of March: A threat to the Redmi Note 7? News oi-Vivek Meizu Note 9 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC

Xiaomi India is all set for the launch of the Redmi Note 7 in India and Samsung is launching the Samsung Galaxy M30 a day before the launch of the Redmi Note 7. On the same line, Meizu is also gearing up for the launch of the Meizu Note 9, which is expected to compete against the likes of the Redmi Note 7 and the Galaxy M30.

The Meizu Note 9 is now officially listed on TENAA, revealing the actual specifications of the next mid-tier smartphone from the company. Here is everything you need to know about the Meizu Note 9.

Meizu Note 9 specifications

The Meizu Note 9 comes with a 6.2-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ (2244 x 1080p) resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC will power the smartphone with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The Meizu Note 9 has a dual camera setup, which is again similar to the Redmi Note 7. The device comes with a 48 MP Samsung ISOCELL GM-1 sensor with a 5 MP depth sensor improve the bokeh effect. On the front, the device has a 20 MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording.

Coming to networking and connectivity, the Meizu Note 9 is expected to come with a SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots. The device will support Bluetooth 5.0 with dual channel Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz).

The Meizu Note 9 will come with a big 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for 18W fast charging via USB type C port. The smartphone will run on Android 9 Pie with a custom skin on top.

Coming to the pricing and availability, the base variant of the Meizu Note 9 is expected to cost anywhere between $200 to $300, and the smartphone is expected to give fierce competition to the Redmi Note 7, as the Meizu Note 9 has a powerful yet power efficient processor.