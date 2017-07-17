Meizu officially confirms July 26 launch for Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus

Putting the speculations at rest, Meizu has finally confirmed on Weibo that it would be releasing the Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus on July 26. The launch event will be held at the headquarters of the company in Zhuhai, China.

Although the company doesn't directly reveal the name of the device, the image contains the number '7'. This clearly hints towards the Meizu Pro 7. The word "window" in the post probably refers to the secondary screen that is present at the rear panel of the Meizu Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus. The reason for calling it a window is because the secondary screen will show notifications for missed calls, SMS, chat messages along with date and time.

Besides this, it can be used to play games as well. Going by the rumors, both Meizu Pro 7 and Meizu Pro 7 Plus are expected to come with the same specs sheet, the exception being the dimensions.

The Pro 7 is likely to sport a 5.2-inch 1080p display while the Pro 7 Plus will feature a 5.7-inch 2K Samsung AMOLED display.

However, a latest report suggests that the Meizu Pro 7 Plus is to be powered by Samsung's new Exynos 8895 processor, while a MediaTek Helio X30 chip will power the Meizu Pro 7.

The memory aspect will be taken care of by 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB of ROM. There will also be a large 3000mAh battery to keep the lights on. In addition to this, the phones are likely to run on Meizu's own Flyme OS that is based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.