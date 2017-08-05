Meizu Pro 7 variant with Snapdragon 835, 6GB RAM coming soon?

Last week, Meizu took the wraps off its flagship smartphones Meizu Pro 7 and Meizu Pro 7 Plus. Both the smartphones come with the unique E-ink display and some powerful features.

However, we have now come across something very interesting about the Meizu Pro 7. The smartphone has again been spotted on the benchmark site Geekbench. And, this time it is listed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. As we already know, Meizu launched the Pro 7 with the MediaTek's new Helio P30 and Helio P25 chipsets. So this new Meizu Pro 7 featuring a Snapdragon 835 SoC is quite unusual.

This means Meizu is likely to launch a Snapdragon version of its flagship device. There is also another difference. The latest Geekbench listing shows the device featuring 6GB of RAM. While the original Meizu Pro 7 comes in two storage variants, both of them pack 4GB of RAM.

As for the Geekbench score, the smartphone in question has bagged 1969 points and 6536 points in the single-core and multi-core test respectively.

As of now, it is really hard to say if Meizu will actually release a Snapdragon 835 SoC, 6GB RAM variant of the Meizu Pro 7. We can't really guarantee you the authenticity of this leak, so you better take it with a pinch of salt or two.

Talking about the other specs of the recently launched Meizu Pro 7, it features a 5.2-inch Super AMOLED display. The smartphone packs a 3000mAh battery to keep the lights on. In terms of optics, device flaunts a rear dual camera setup comprising of two 12MP sensors and a 16MP selfie shooter.