Meizu X2 live images leaked: Secondary display present at the back

Meizu launched its new innovative smartphone the Meizu Pro 7 with two displays on July 26 in China. While it has been barely a week since the launch new rumors now suggest that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is gearing up to announce yet another smartphone with a secondary display in the coming days.

Going by the reports, the new smartphone will be dubbed as Meizu X2 and will most probably be unveiled later in the second half of this year. Besides, if the reports are true then this new smartphone will likely be the successor to Meizu X which was announced back in November 2016.

That being said, while speculations are ongoing, we have come across live images of the alleged Meizu X2. The images have just surfaced on the web and this basically adds some credence to the aforementioned rumor.

However, the company has not said anything on the matter. And as it might be too early to jump to conclusions but the device shown in the leaked images does feature a secondary display at the back. This time though, the display seems to be a circular screen instead of the rectangular one that comes with Meizu Pro 7.

Further what we can make out from the leaked images is that the secondary screen of Meizu X2 might come with limited functionalities. If you look closely you can see that the size of the display is small and there is also a simple clock and battery widget on the display. Well, you might just not be able to use it for media controls or take selfies with the back camera like the Pro 7.

Apart from this screen, it looks like the handset will be coming with a single camera sensor at the back and an LED flash on the top.

Unfortunately, there is no word on the device's specs but we should hear about it in the coming days. We will update you on the same once we get them.