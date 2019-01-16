Meizu working on 16T (Turbo) gaming smartphone backed by Snapdragon 855 chipset

Meizu has recently introduced three new smartphones for the masses. The company has released Meizu16th, Meizu 6T and Meizu C9 back in 2018 and is reportedly working on another smartphone called Note 9. Apparently, this is not the only smartphone on which the company is working on. There is a new gaming phone which is under development and will be a premium offering by the company.

The gaming smartphone which is under development is the Meizu 16T (Turbo) and this information was revealed by Huang Zhang, CEO, Meizu. Zhang took it to the company's official forum to reveal some important information related to upcoming Meizu premium smartphones in 2019.

Meizu 16T (Turbo) was earlier dubbed as Meizu 16G, however, the company later changed the name of so that it does not create any sort of confusion amongst the consumers. The device is still in the early stages of development and as per the company, this would be one of the most affordable gaming smartphones to run on flagship Snapdragon 855 chipset. It is expected that the device might carry a starting price tag of RMB 2,500 (Rs 26,321 approx).

Besides, the company has also mentioned that it is working on two other smartphones which it will bring for the consumers this year. The upcoming Meizu smartphone includes Meizu 16s and Meizu 16s Plus and would carry a higher price tag as compared to the previous premium offerings by Meizu. The Meizu 16s will sport a 6.2-inch display and the 16s Plus will pack a big 6.5-inch display panel, both the smartphones will not sport the traditional notch seen on the earlier variants.

