Meizu X8 with Snapdragon 710 SoC officially launched for Rs 16,000

Meizu X8 price and availability

The Meizu X8 will be available in China from the 25th of October. The smartphone is priced at CNY 1598 (Rs 16,000) for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, and the 6 GB RAM with 128 GB storage is available for CNY 1798 (Rs 18,000) in China. As of now, there is no information on the launch of the Meizu X8 in India what so ever.

Meizu X8 unique features

Snapdragon 710 SoC

6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage

USB Type-C port

Notch design

Meizu X8 specifications

The Meizu X8 comes with a 6.2-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen (2220 x 1080p) with 18.5:9 aspect ratio with a notch design, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC with 4/6 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of internal storage with no micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The smartphone has a premium glass sandwich design with a metallic mid-frame to offer structural rigidity. On the front, the device has an FHD+ display with rounded corners and minimal bezels across the screen.

The Meizu X8 has a total of three cameras with a dual camera set up at the back (12 MP + 5 MP) and a 20 MP front-facing selfie camera on the front. The smartphone also has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and also supports Face Unlock as well.

The device has a dual SIM card slot with 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots with Bluetooth 5.0 LE, dual-channel Wi-Fi, and a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. The Meizu X8 has a 3210 mAh Li-ion battery with a USB type C port. Unfortunately, the smartphone does not support fast charging what so ever.

The Meizu X8 runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with Flyme OS skin on top. As of now, there is no information on the Android 9 Pie update for the Meizu X8. Overall, the Meizu X8 seems like a good mid-tier smartphone with a good set of features.