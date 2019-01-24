ENGLISH

Meizu Zero announced: World's first port less, button less, SIM-card less mobile phone

Meizu Zero does support e-SIM

    Meizu, the Chinese smartphone OEM is known for offering some of the best-looking, sleek design smartphones. The company has now come up with a new smartphone, the Meizu Zero, which is the world's first button-less port-less device.

    Price and availability

    As of now, there is no information on the price or the launch date of the Meizu Zero, as a device with eSIM card slot requires govt body approval. The smartphone will be available in Black and White color.

    No headphone jack, no charging port

    Most of the flagship smartphones launched in 2018 did skip the 3.5mm headphone jack. Meizu went a step further to remove the charging port on the Meizu Zero, which utilizes Qi-based wireless charging technology for charging the battery.

    The Meizu Zero supports custom 18W fast charging, which should help the device to refill the battery from 0 to 100% in less than 90 minutes. The smartphone is IP68 certified against water and dust resistance, similar to the other flagship smartphones.

    No Volume buttons, no SIM slots

    Meizu is probably the first Android smartphone to entirely ditch the physical SIM card tray on the Meizu Zero. Instead, the smartphone uses e-SIM technology. Similarly, the smartphone does not have volume or power buttons as well. The mEngine 2.0 helps the smartphone to mimic different actions with a squeeze (Similar to the HTC Edge sense).

    Specifications

    The Meizu Zero has a 5.99-inch OLED display with FHD+ (2160 x 1080p) resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. Under the hood, the smartphone beholds the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. The phone does feature an in-display fingerprint sensor with 128 GB of internal storage and 6 GB of RAM, as one can expect, there is no microSD card slot as well.

    The device has a dual camera set up at the back with a circular LED ring. The dual camera setup consists of a 12MP rear camera (f/1.8 aperture) wide-angle lens, 1/2.3″ Sony IMX380 sensor, 1.55μm pixel size with optical image stabilization and a 20 MP Sony IMX350 telephoto sensor (f/2.6 aperture). The Meizu Zero has a 20 MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture with support for Face Unlock.

    Thursday, January 24, 2019, 7:58 [IST]
