Mi 10i Could Be Xiaomi's Answer To OnePlus Nord: Likely To Be Priced Under Rs. 25,000 News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi is all set to launch a new mid-range 5G smartphone -- the Mi 10i in India. According to leaks and speculations, the Mi 10i will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC and is expected to be the most affordable 5G smartphone from Xiaomi India.

The Xiaomi Mi 10i will launch on January 5th, making it one of the first mainstream smartphone to launch in the country in 2021. On top of that, the Mi 10i is also expected to be the most affordable smartphone with n 108MP primary camera sensor.

Xiaomi Mi 10i Might Compete Against The OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord is the latest mid-range 5G smartphone available in India, and it is also one of the most affordable smartphones in the country with 5G support. If we look at the competition, there are only a select number of devices that can take on the OnePlus Nord.

Samsung Galaxy M51 is one such device. However, it does missout on some features like 5G capability. If we look at the smartphones priced around Rs. 25,000, there is only a handful of those.

Looking at Xiaomi India's lineup, the company has launched flagship smartphones like the Mi 10 and the Mi 10T series. Similarly, there is also a range of budget and mid-range smartphones. However, the company does not have new smartphones in the Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 30,000 price range.

Considering these stats, the Xiaomi Mi 10i is expected to be priced around Rs. 25,000, at least for the base model. On top of that, the company is also expected to launch a high-end variant of the same, which might cost a bit more and might undercut the price of the OnePlus Nord.

Best Mobiles in India