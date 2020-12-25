Xiaomi Mi 10i Amazon Availability Confirmed Ahead Of January 5 Launch News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Mi 10i on January 5 in India. Now, Amazon India has also confirmed the availability of the handset on its platform ahead of the official launch. The e-commerce site has made a dedicated microsite for the Mi 10i, revealing few key details. Besides, interested users can also click on the 'Notify Me' option to get all details about the launch.

Additionally, a Twitter user has shared the color and storage variant of the Mi 10i. The phone is listed to come in 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage options. It is also said to come in Pacific Sunrise, Midnight Black, and Atlantic Blue colors.

Mi 10i Details

In terms of features, the Mi 10i is expected to come with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Geekbench listing also revealed that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC. The phone is believed to pack a 4,820 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Coming to the software, the device might run on Android 10-based MIUI 12 out-of-the-box.

For optics, the Mi 10i is confirmed to feature a 108MP quad-rear camera system which will be placed in a circular module. The 108MP primary sensor is likely to be assisted by a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and videos, the phone might pack a 16MP front camera.

The Mi 10i made its debut globally as the Mi 10T Lite which is available starting at 279 Euros (roughly Rs. 24, 977). So, we can expect the India price of the Mi 10i will fall under Rs. 30,000. Interestingly, the Mi 10T Lite features a 64MP main lens, while the Mi 10i will feature a 108MP main sensor.

