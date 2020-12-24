Xiaomi Mi 10i India Launch Set For January 5: 108MP Quad Cameras And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

While the announcement of the next-generation flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi 11 is being speculated, the Mi 10i is all set to be launched in India as soon as January next year. The launch date has been officially confirmed by the company but there aren't many details about its specifications except for the rear camera arrangement.

Xiaomi Mi 10i India Launch

As per an official confirmation via Xiaomi's Twitter handle, the Xiaomi Mi 10i will be launched in India on January 5, 2021. The launch teaser from the company shows that the device will flaunt a quad-camera setup at its rear with a 108MP primary camera sensor. The other details regarding the device remain unknown for now.

Given that the presence of 108MP rear cameras is getting into the mainstream of mid-range smartphones, we can expect the Mi 10i to be priced under Rs. 30,000. As per existing reports, the Mi 10 is already live in the company's home market China as Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G and globally as Mi 10T Lite. Eventually, its other specifications and design do not come as a big surprise.

A perfect start to the new year. #ThePerfect10



Guess what's coming and 1⃣0⃣ lucky winners stand a chance to win #Mi goodies perfect for all you enthusiasts. A hint is in the video.



Leave your responses with #ThePerfect10.



05.01.21

Stay Tuned. Spread The Word. pic.twitter.com/PnD4xmZWt7 — Mi India #Mi10TSeries5G (@XiaomiIndia) December 22, 2020

Xiaomi Mi 10i Specifications Leak

In the meantime, the Xiaomi Mi 10i specifications were leaked via a Geekbench listing. The benchmark database revealed that the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone carries a codename 'gauguinpro'. The listing suggested that it will arrive with the mid-range Snapdragon 750G SoC paired with 8GB RAM and Android 10.

Besides this, the Xiaomi Mi 10i is speculated to flaunt a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout to house the 16MP selfie camera sensor. For imaging, this smartphone is likely to sport a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 108MP primary sensor, a 13MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP tertiary macro lens and a 2MP fourth depth sensor.

The other aspects that expect from the Xiaomi Mi 10i include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, various color options such as Black, Blue and Gradient Blue or Orange and storage options - 6GB RAM + 128GB storage space and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage space. A 4280mAh battery powers the Xiaomi Mi 10i along with support for 33W fast charging support.

Best Mobiles in India