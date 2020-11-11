Mi 10T Lite India Launch Expected Soon; Receives NBTC Certification News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi announced the Mi 10T Lite back in September along with the Mi 10T and 10T Pro. Now, the company is prepping up to introduce the Mi 10T Lite in the country. Previously, the global and Indian variant of the handset were certified by the Bluetooth SIG authority.

Now, the phone with model number M2007J17G has received Thailand's NBTC certification, suggesting an imminent launch. However, the company has not shared any details about the launch. Let's take a look at the features of the Mi 10T Lite.

Mi 10T Lite: Features

The handset comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. There is also centre positioned punch-hole cutout for the selfie snapper. The Snapdragon 750G SoC handles the processing paired with Adreno 619 GPU, 6GB LPDDR4 RAM. Furthermore, the phone also supports a microSD card and it sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Software-wise the phone runs on Android 10-based MIUI 12 custom skin on top. As for the battery, the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite 5G comes with a 4,820 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Coming to the optics, the phone features a quad-camera module consisting of a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, it gets a 16MP front-facing camera for taking selfies. On the connectivity front, the handset supports 5G, 4G LTE, NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging and data sync.

What We Think

Features like high refresh rate display, gaming-centric processor, 64MP quad-lens setup will be plus point for the Mi 10T Lite. Besides, the Mi 10T Lite comes with a price tag of 279 Euros which roughly translates to Rs. 24,466. With this affordable price tag, the phone can give tough competition to the other devices in this segment.

